The titles for the rumored remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl may already be known, though the information comes from a nearly forgotten source.

A post from online forum 4chan in 2017 has resurfaced as it claimed that it knew the titles of the two pairs of Gen-8 Pokémon games, GameRant reported. It correctly predicted that the first pair was Pokémon Sword and Shield, the titles of which were not revealed until 2019.

The 4chan post claimed that the second pair will be called Pokémon Time Diamond and Space Pearl. Fans believe that if the three-year-old post got the names of Pokémon Sword and Shield correct, then the titles of the remakes for Pokémon Diamond and Pearl should also be true.

Expanding the titles of Pokémon games for their remakes has happened before. Pokémon Gold and Silver, originally released for the Game Boy Color in 1999, were titled Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver when they were re-released in 2009 for the DS. Pokémon Yellow, first launched for the Game Boy in 1998, was remade as Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

In addition, while Pokémon Diamond and Pearl are Gen 4 games, the remakes may be considered Gen 8 games as they could include all the Pokémon that have been introduced through the latest generation.

Pokémon Time Diamond and Space Pearl are certainly possible titles for the remakes, but until an official announcement, fans should not keep their hopes up.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake rumors

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, originally launched for the DS in 2006, are best known for introducing online trading and battling, features which have since become mainstays in the massively popular franchise.

The resurfaced 4chan post follows a possible teaser in April for the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes from the official Pokémon account on Twitter. The account tweeted that North American players first visited the games’ Sinnoh region 13 years ago in 2007, which fans took as a sign that something was brewing.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, meanwhile, were also recently the subject of a different kind of leak. The source code of the games, in addition to the Nintendo 3DS, was uploaded online, following the surfacing of the Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 64, and GameCube source codes earlier this month.

Editors' Recommendations