Digital Trends
Gaming

February 27 Pokémon Direct presentation may give us a glimpse of the Gen 8 game

Gabe Gurwin
By

Nintendo recently offered up more than 30 minutes of information on upcoming Switch games in one of its Nintendo Direct presentations, but the company isn’t done quite yet. On February 27, a second Nintendo Direct will be shown that focuses exclusively on Pokémon, and it could be our first look at the Gen 8 game for Switch.

The presentation will take place at 9 a.m. ET, and will last for roughly seven minutes. Nintendo didn’t clarify precisely what will take place, but referred to the event as a “Pokémon Direct.”

The timing of proper Pokémon role-playing game announcement would make sense, as the Pokémon Twitter account previously revealed that the game would be arriving in the second half of 2019.

A core Pokémon game would certainly flesh out a 2019 Switch lineup that is looking a little skimpier than past years. Fire Emblem: Three Houses is out in July and Astral Chain and Bayonetta will both arrive this year, but none of those games have the brand recognition of Pokémon.

After the success of the more casual Let’s Go games, players are eager for a full-fledged Pokémon role-playing experience. Let’s Go was also limited to the Kanto region and, for the most part, the original monsters featured in Pokémon Yellow. This will likely not be the case with the new game, which should explore a new region and include a number of all-new Pokémon to catch. The increased power of the Switch should also make them more vibrant than ever.

The Pokémon Switch game won’t be the only Pokémon title releasing this year, however. The film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu will release May 10, and blends live-action footage with CG Pokémon characters. The titular monster is voiced by Ryan Reynolds — the actor has gotten seriously into his character, joking in a video that he “lived at his height” and attempted to lose nearly 200 pounds to better represent the tiny electric mouse. He’s still not Danny DeVito, but that’s a pretty good effort for portraying a Pokémon.

The last full Pokémon role-playing games were Sun and Moon, released for the 3DS back in 2016. The following year, they were updated as Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon for the same systems, and included different stories.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most common Xbox One X problems, and how to fix them
awesome tech you cant buy yet sphero rvr feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Programmable toy car and beanless coffee

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
bioware ea anthem arrives february 2019 xbox playstation pc e3 2018
Gaming

What’s ahead for Anthem? BioWare rolls out 90-day road map

BioWare rolled out the 90-day roadmap for Anthem, covering the first Act named Echoes of Reality. The studio promises new Freeplay events, Legendary missions, and something called the Cataclysm.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nintendo reggie fils aime to be replaced by doug bowser of america s
Gaming

Twitter reacts to Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aime retiring, Doug Bowser taking over

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime revealed that he will retire in April, and he will be replaced by Doug Bowser. Twitter sent messages of gratitude to Fils-Aime, while celebrating the irony of Bowser taking over Nintendo.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout countdown spotted amazon placeholder bethesda game
Gaming

Fallout countdown video spotted in Amazon placeholder for Bethesda game

Amazon placeholders for a Bethesda game were spotted, and they included a countdown video in the style of Fallout. A new Fallout game may be in the works, but with Fallout 76 just released last year, remasters may be more likely.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite save the world driftboards disabled due to glitches
Gaming

Fortnite Save the World players suffer from deadly Driftboard glitches

Epic Games recently added Driftboards to Fortnite as a mobility option. Players in the Save the World mode have suffered from various glitches with the Driftboards though, sometimes being launched across the map while riding them.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
alienware 34 inch gaming monitor sale alienware3402
Computing

Grab Alienware’s massive 34-inch curved G-Sync gaming monitor for $450 off

If you want something to replace your multiple monitor setup, Alienware's 34-inch gaming displays are a decent considering, especially since they can be had for $450 off their typical price.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Anthem Hands-on Preview
Product Review

Anthem shows a glimmer of brilliance that's quickly dampened by its grind

Anthem is an online shooter from BioWare that’s already proven to have a stunning open-world with action-packed combat that distinguishes itself with its story, characters, and lore. But will it continue to invest in those things as we…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
The Division 2 Hands-on Preview
Gaming

You can try out The Division 2’s open beta on March 1, now with more content

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is still several weeks away, but you can try out the open beta without having to pre-order the game on March 1. The open beta even includes more gameplay than the closed beta.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Have a problem with your Xbox One X? We have the solution

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

You won't need a new hard drive thanks to these tips for deleting games on a PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and re-install games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments on the Xbox One and its mobile app

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
common nintendo 3ds problems and how to fix them d72661797c228a53b550835a16f6ff6ed709e7e8
Gaming

Have an issue with your 3DS? We can help you fix it with these common solutions

The Nintendo 3DS has seen its fair share of issues since it launched in 2011, including poor battery life and fragile Circle Pads. Here are some of the most common, as well as the steps you can take to solve them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Save big on the Nintendo Switch with Newegg’s latest deal

Newegg is currently offering a big discount on the Nintendo Switch's gray and neon color variants. The game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also being offered at a discount as is Super Mario Odyssey.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin