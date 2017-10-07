Rumors and speculation swirl around the upcoming ‘Pokémon Go’ Halloween event

Why it matters to you Dust off your Pokémon Go game this Halloween if you want to score some rare Pokémon.

A few days ago, the Pokémon Company teased a bunch of tricks and treats that are on the way for a special Pokémon Go Halloween event. Details are scarce, but that didn’t stop the avid trainers across the internet from parsing every single word and engaging in some speculation about what we might see at the end of the month. You may already have your costume picked out, but what will your favorite Pokémon be wearing?

“Plenty of good stuff is coming to the game later this October, and we can’t wait to get out and about to see what sort of excitement we can scare up while catching new Pokémon to fill out our Pokédex,” the post read.

Online sleuths were quick to jump on the phrase “new Pokémon” as meaning that new Pokémon would be introduced into the game as part of the event. The Silph Road group at Reddit is always a good place to start, as intrepid data miners tear into each new update to see what they can uncover. The fact that the newest update includes preliminary support for Generation 3 Pokémon points to a major new unveiling coming soon, perhaps with the Halloween update.

A year ago, we got an increase in Ghost Pokémon such as Gengar, Ghastly, and Haunter. The Daily Star speculates that this year we’re likely to see the addition of the Generation 2 Misdreavus. If Generation 3 Pokémon were included, we might see Ghost Pokémon such as Shuppet, Banette, Mega Banette, Duskull, and Dusclops.

SlashGear argues that the game is going Dark this year, and we’re more likely to see scarier Pokémon such as Houndoor and Houndoom. They also note that “Dark-type Pokemon that’ve appeared in Gen 2 since last year’s event include Sneasel, Murkrow, and Umbreon.”

As with last year’s event, we’re also likely to get some Candy multipliers and the event will probably last for several days, rather than one night.

Other Halloween promotions that were given more details include two episode collections of Pokémon the Series, Pokémon pumpkin stencils, and Marshadow coming for your Pokémon Sun and Moon game. To unlock that mythical Pokémon, you’ll have to stop by your local GameStop between October 9 and October 23 to grab your free code.

More will be revealed as we get closer to Halloween, so in the meantime keep guessing away and check the Pokémon Go Event Calendar for the latest updates.