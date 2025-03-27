We just got some juicy new Pokémon Legends: Z-A details

During the February 2025 Nintendo Direct, it was announced that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch in late 2025, although no specific date was revealed. Nintendo unveiled a new trailer showcasing some new information about the game, such as the baseline plot. Taking place in Lumiose City, the metropolis in Pokémon X and Y, the location is going through an urban development plan so that both people and Pokemon can coexist.

Wild Zones are areas where wild Pokemon can live within the city and can be caught. Some are hostile and may chase after you. Wild Pokemon aren’t restricted to Wild Zones either, as they can be found in places like rooftop buildings.

While Lumiose City’s citizens live easygoing lives during the day, they participate in a tournament called the Z-A Royale at night. Opponents await in Battle Zones, and if they see you, they’ll challenge you. If you strike them first without being seen, you can pull off a surprise attack.

Players will start at Rank Z and work their way to Rank A. Those who make it to the top of the tournament are said to have a wish granted.

Looking at the trailer, there are also newly confirmed Pokemon returning, such as Krokorok, Steelix, Hawlucha, Spinarak, and many more. There was also one more Mega Evolution confirmed to return, Mega Alakazam, which was shown in battle.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to launch on Nintendo Switch later this year, but it’s unclear whether there will be a Switch 2 version or it’ll just be backwards compatible.