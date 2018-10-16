Share

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are designed to be accessible by players who might be unfamiliar with the other main role-playing games in the series, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t give it a shot. This is especially true now that we know you’ll be able to transfer your monsters from the game into the next traditional Pokémon game on Switch.

The news was shared during an interview that game director Junichi Masuda gave to GameSpot, during which he added that the development team wants to ensure that players can keep using the Pokémon they’ve captured in the past.

Pokémon aren’t entirely transferable from game to game at the moment, particularly with the recent spinoff titles like Pokémon Go. You cannot add any Pokémon to your roster in that game, as you’re supposed to capture them through physical activity, but you will be able to transfer them from that game into Pokémon: Let’s Go on Switch, as long as they’re Kanto-region monsters. Alolan forms of those Pokémon introduced in Sun and Moon will also be playable in the game, and we expect to see a few surprises, as well.

Pokémon: Let’s Go ditches battling against wild Pokémon, instead using a capturing system similar to Pokémon Go, but making use of the motion controller on the Nintendo Switch. Battling against trainers remains similar to the main role-playing games, however, and you can even bring a friend along in your game to assist you with capturing and battling other Pokémon.

In addition to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Nintendo is also bringing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to the Switch this holiday season. The game includes every character even featured in a Super Smash Bros. game to date, which means we’ll be getting plenty of Pokémon. Previous monsters included Mewtwo, Pikachu, Charizard, Squirtle, and Lucario, among many others.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! both release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 16. A bundle containing one version of the game as well as the optional Poké Ball Plus accessory is available, and the accessory also features functionality with Pokémon Go.