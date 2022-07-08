 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Nintendo Switch Online adds another classic Pokémon spinoff game

Jesse Lennox
By
Pokémon Puzzle League will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers starting on July 15.
The addictive spin-off puzzle title Pokémon Puzzle League combines elements from the Pokémon franchise with the gameplay from Panel de Pon, in which the aim is to arrange colored blocks to earn points. The game was the first to feature characters from the anime, such as Ash, Misty, and Brock. The crew will enter Puzzle Village where they will encounter other trainers, gym leaders, and members of Team Rocket and face off in puzzle battles.
Pokémon Puzzle League is the 17th N64 game to be added to the Expansion Pass service and the second Pokémon game in a row, following last month’s addition of Pokémon Snap. This title had one other re-release on the Wii via the Virtual Console, however, Nintendo has since shut that service down, making this the only way to play this title without the original hardware.
A strange note is that Pokémon Puzzle League will not be available on the service in Japan. Instead, players in that region will be getting Custom Robo due to the fact that Pokémon Puzzle League only saw a western release at launch and never got a Japanese translation.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass started off feeling like a poor value upon launch but has since grown to feel like a valuable service. The inclusion of more cult classic games like Pokémon Puzzle League, and even the latest collection of Sega Genesis games like Zero Wing, have been a significant factor in winning over those hardcore Nintendo fans.

Editors' Recommendations

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022

Main character looking through a portal in Forspoken.

Skull and Bones launches this fall, four years after its original release window

skull and bones release date

Valkyrie Elysium: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

A character in Valkyrie Elysium points.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is surprisingly newcomer-friendly

Two characters stand back to back near a robot.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Get this 70-inch QLED TV for $700 in this 24-hour flash sale

55 inch toshiba 55lf711u20 tcl 5 series vizio m quantum 4k tvs best buy deals tv 2 768x768

Microsoft Edge gets hit with the same serious security bug that plagued Chrome

The Microsoft Edge browser is open on a Surface Book 2 in tablet mode.

Latest Echo Dot is down to its lowest-ever price before Prime Day

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) LED light ring

Early Prime Day Deal: Get the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $30 today

amazon fire 7 tablet deal presidents day 2021

Amazon Echo Show 5 just crashed to new cheapest-ever price

Echo Show 5 playing music.

How to scan documents with your Samsung Galaxy A phone

RoboCop: Rogue City launches next June with Peter Weller reprising his role

robocop rogue city release window and gameplay revealed

The Fire TV Cube has never been cheaper than it is today

Amazon announces OLED Fire TV, Fire TV soundbar, and new Fire TV Cube