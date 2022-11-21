Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all version differences

Ever since generation one, the Pokémon franchise has launched with two versions for every mainline release. We started with Red and Blue, but have now reached the ninth generation with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is the biggest leap the series has had, taking cues from the recent Pokémon Legends: Arceus and giving us a fully open world to explore on our Pokémon adventure. Naturally, there will be new critters to find, catch, train, and evolve, as well as a new story.

However, the nature of releasing two versions isn’t just a marketing stunt. Pokémon Scarlet andViolet, just like all the other pairs of titles, have some key differences in content that are meant to encourage players to cooperate with friends who have the opposite version. However, knowing what each version has beforehand may influence your decision on which one to get since many things, including Pokémon, can only be found in one version or another. Before you head out on this new adventure to catch ’em all, check out all the differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Further reading

Exclusive Pokémon

What most people will care about when picking which version to buy is what Pokémon they will and won’t have access to. Of course, you can always trade to get these exclusive Pokémon. However, you won’t be able to find them in your game if you play solo or offline. You also can’t get the alternate version’s Legendary, which may be the most important distinction. Here are all the Pokémon exclusive to each version:

Pokémon Violet exclusives

Miraidon (Legendary)

Eiscue

Ceruledge

Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence

Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult

Clauncher and Clawitzer

Gulpin and Swalot

Misdreavus and Mismagius

Passimian

Iron Treads

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Valiant

Pokémon Scarlet exclusives

Koraidon (Legendary)

Armarouge

Stonjourner

Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar

Stunky and Skuntank

Drifloon and Drifblim

Deino, Zweilous, and Hydregion

Scream Tail

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Slither Wing

Sandy Shocks

Roaring Moon

Oranguru

Great Tusk

To help you find either Iron Treads or Great Tusk, each version will come with either the Scarlet or Violet Book to help you locate them.

Exclusive Professors and Academy

In a first for the series, each version will also feature a different Professor that will guide you on your adventure. If you play Pokémon Violet, you will be under the tutelage of Professor Turo, while trainers in Pokémon Scarlet will learn from Professor Sada.

This difference also extends to the main Academy you will be attending in the game. Each version has a different name, emblem, and uniform. In Pokémon Violet, you will be enrolled in Uva Academy, while Scarlet players will go to Naranja Academy. Another small change is that the Academy’s director, Calvell, will wear either a violet or orange coat to match the version.

Exclusive outfits

While this game will give you plenty of customization options for your trainer, the starting outfit will vary based on your version too. Your outfit in the Violet version will feature purple shorts/skirt, black socks, brown shoes, and a purple hat and tie. Scarlet players will start wearing orange shorts, white socks, black shoes, an orange tie, and a blue hat.

Live Last updated November 21, 2022 10:07 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations