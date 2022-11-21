 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all version differences

Jesse Lennox
By

Ever since generation one, the Pokémon franchise has launched with two versions for every mainline release. We started with Red and Blue, but have now reached the ninth generation with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is the biggest leap the series has had, taking cues from the recent Pokémon Legends: Arceus and giving us a fully open world to explore on our Pokémon adventure. Naturally, there will be new critters to find, catch, train, and evolve, as well as a new story.

However, the nature of releasing two versions isn’t just a marketing stunt. Pokémon Scarlet andViolet, just like all the other pairs of titles, have some key differences in content that are meant to encourage players to cooperate with friends who have the opposite version. However, knowing what each version has beforehand may influence your decision on which one to get since many things, including Pokémon, can only be found in one version or another. Before you head out on this new adventure to catch ’em all, check out all the differences between Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Further reading

Exclusive Pokémon

Ceruledge with a sunset behind.

What most people will care about when picking which version to buy is what Pokémon they will and won’t have access to. Of course, you can always trade to get these exclusive Pokémon. However, you won’t be able to find them in your game if you play solo or offline. You also can’t get the alternate version’s Legendary, which may be the most important distinction. Here are all the Pokémon exclusive to each version:

Related

Pokémon Violet exclusives

  • Miraidon (Legendary)
  • Eiscue
  • Ceruledge
  • Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence
  • Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult
  • Clauncher and Clawitzer
  • Gulpin and Swalot
  • Misdreavus and Mismagius
  • Passimian
  • Iron Treads
  • Iron Bundle
  • Iron Hands
  • Iron Jugulis
  • Iron Moth
  • Iron Thorns
  • Iron Valiant

Pokémon Scarlet exclusives

  • Koraidon (Legendary)
  • Armarouge
  • Stonjourner
  • Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar
  • Stunky and Skuntank
  • Drifloon and Drifblim
  • Deino, Zweilous, and Hydregion
  • Scream Tail
  • Brute Bonnet
  • Flutter Mane
  • Slither Wing
  • Sandy Shocks
  • Roaring Moon
  • Oranguru
  • Great Tusk

To help you find either Iron Treads or Great Tusk, each version will come with either the Scarlet or Violet Book to help you locate them.

Exclusive Professors and Academy

A Spanish inspired landscape and castle from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

In a first for the series, each version will also feature a different Professor that will guide you on your adventure. If you play Pokémon Violet, you will be under the tutelage of Professor Turo, while trainers in Pokémon Scarlet will learn from Professor Sada.

This difference also extends to the main Academy you will be attending in the game. Each version has a different name, emblem, and uniform. In Pokémon Violet, you will be enrolled in Uva Academy, while Scarlet players will go to Naranja Academy. Another small change is that the Academy’s director, Calvell, will wear either a violet or orange coat to match the version.

Exclusive outfits

Armarouge standing on a cliff.

While this game will give you plenty of customization options for your trainer, the starting outfit will vary based on your version too. Your outfit in the Violet version will feature purple shorts/skirt, black socks, brown shoes, and a purple hat and tie. Scarlet players will start wearing orange shorts, white socks, black shoes, an orange tie, and a blue hat.

LiveLast updated November 21, 2022 10:07 AM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    Pokémon Sword and Shield won’t get new content or updates
    Pokemon Sword Shield fist bump
    Splatoon 3 crosses over with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for next Splatfest
    Squid kids wearing green, red, and blue outfits.
    Pokémon Violet and Scarlet’s newest monster is a floppy Diglett
    Wiglett rises above the sand in the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer.
    How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet model
    A Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
    ‘Wordle’ today, November 18: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#517)
    Close-up of Wordle up on a smartphone.
    The 7 biggest differences between Call of Duty: Warzone and Warzone 2.0
    Character calling in killstreak in Warzone 2.0.
    Pokémon Violet and Scarlet include an adorable Red and Blue Easter egg
    The player rival of Pokemon Violet and Scarlet holds a Pokeball.
    The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PDSW 528 loadout
    The PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare II.
    Redfall: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
    Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.
    The one setting that deflates playing Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC
    A comparison of a finisher move in Spider-Man Miles Morales.
    The best FPS games for PS5
    Promotional art of squad in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
    Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of November 18
    destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
    Gori: Cuddly Carnage looks like cat game Stray on nightmare fuel
    Gori rides by a horrifying enemy in Gori: Cuddly Carnage.