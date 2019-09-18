One of the most peculiar Pokémon ever created is Farfetch’d, a bird monster that is pretty clearly just a regular bird holding a leek. If you thought this was the bizarre creature’s final form, you can think again, because a new evolution called Sirfetch’d will appear in Pokémon Sword.

Available only in Sword — you Pokémon Shield players will not get to experience its majesty — Sirfetch’d is an evolution of Farfetch’d found in the Galar region. It’s a fighting Pokémon that ways more than 250 pounds, so you won’t want to mess with it unless you have some serious power on your side.

It also abides by a strict code of ethics, and will fight fairly each and every time. It retains its leek from its previous form, and can use it as both a sword and a shield for offense and defense. The Pokémon Company noted in its profile that once this leek is destroyed, Sirfetch’d will be forced to retire.

To deal extreme damage, you can use the special attack Meteor Assault, which sees Sirfetch’d charge at his opponents using the leek as a javelin. Once you use this attack, you will not immediately be able to attack again, so you have to make it count.

Sirfetch’d is certainly a dapper individual, with clean white feathers, but it also sports a unibrow like the original Farfetch’d. This could mean it has endured teasing at the hands of other monsters, which has likely strengthened its resolve.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will feature several other new monsters, as well. These include the three starters — Sobble, Grookey, and Scorbunny. As is tradition with the series, they are water, grass, and fire types, respectively, and should serve as the perfect foundation for the rest of your roster. With the removal of random battles in the Galar region, you should be able to get the Pokémon you need much more easily now. You can then use them to take on the game’s many gym leaders.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 15. A special version of the Nintendo Switch Lite will be available to purchase on that date, as well.

