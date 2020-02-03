Ahead of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s upcoming expansions, both games are on sale on Amazon for anyone who hasn’t had a chance to play yet.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are $49 each, with free one-day shipping to eligible Amazon Prime members. This deal only applies to physical versions, however, so those looking to get a digital code will pay the standard $60. Because Nintendo’s games go on sale so infrequently, it might be wise to bite the bullet and order the cartridge to take advantage of the deal.

Both Sword and Shield feature lengthy stories filled with new monsters to catch, gym leaders to battle, and areas to explore, as well as an endgame section that unlocks after defeating the Galar Region’s champion. As with all mainline Pokémon games, several Pokémon are exclusive to one version or the other and can be traded between the two to get a complete collection.

This generation’s releases also mark the first traditional Pokémon games playable on a home console, as previous titles launched on handheld-only systems. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! came out in 2018, but were streamlined remakes of Pokémon Yellow that ditched wild battles in favor of catching mechanics lifted from Pokémon Go rather than fully realized mainline games. It also contains integration with Go, and players can take their Pokémon on a walk with the Poké Ball Plus accessory.

Though the new game buzz surrounding Sword and Shield died down since the late 2019 launch, it’s sure to pick back up when the Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra expansion packs debut. Coming in June and this fall, respectively, the DLC adds more Pokémon, characters, stories, and brand-new areas not included in the base game. Some of the additional Pokémon are classics that were missing from the original release, including Venosaur. An Expansion Pass containing both DLC items is available for $30.

The new Pokémon Home service launches later this month, allowing players to access an online bank that lets them transfer monsters between the different Switch games, trade them more efficiently, and receive extra “battle points” and mystery gifts. It costs $3 a month or $16 for the year.

