 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s next expansion adds shinies to the mix

By
shiny l;ucario ex in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.
Pokémon Company

The next expansion in the hit digital trading card game Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will bring the shiny hunt to the mobile game. Called the Shining Revelry, this new expansion will add uniquely colored Pokémon as well as more monsters from the Paldea region when it launches on March 26.

Shiny Pokémon were first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver as incredibly rare versions of normal Pokémon with the only difference being an alternate color scheme. Shiny hunting became a meta-game within the community to catch these rare versions of Pokémon. Now, the shiny hunt can continue in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Over 100 cards will feature shiny variations, including Pokémon ex, new Trainers, and an immersive card. The examples shown prior to the expansion’s March 26 release include a sparkling black and red Charizard ex, gold and black Lucario ex, orange and purple Wiglett, white and pink Pachirisu, yellow and black Varoom, trainer Red, and more.

Recommended Videos

Beyond the addition of shinies, new Pokémon from the Paldea region will be coming to the game. No official word was given on how many or which monsters from this region will be added. The expansion will get special ex Starter Deck Missions you starting March 28 and run through April 27.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has already been a smash hit for the franchise and has only improved since launch with more cards, features, updates, and addressing fan concerns like removing trade tokens. New updates and expansions have been released regularly to add more cards, but the addition of shinies adds a new layer to those who want to catch ’em all.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is available now on iOS and Android.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket adds trading next week, but there’s a catch
pokemon trading card game pocket announced lucario

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown | Coming Soon!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is getting two major updates next week. Trading will finally come to the mobile card game on January 29, while new cards are coming on January 30 via the Space-Time Smackdown booster set. Those hoping that trading will let them quickly fill out their collection might be disappointed by how it works, though.

Read more
Trading comes to Pokémon TCG Pocket later this month, but there’s a catch
Moltres and Zapdos cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally bringing the trading function to the game later this month. One of the hottest titles on the market, TCG Pocket is a more simplified, streamlined version of the regular trading card game with a heavier focus on card collecting than battling. Trading is a big part of that, but the feature has been unavailable since launch.

In what should come as no surprise, there are restrictions on how trade works. You will only be able to trade cards with a diamond rarity of one through four or cards with a one-star rarity, and alternate art cards won't be tradeable. You need to be friends with the person you're trading with, too. Cards must also be the same rarity to be eligible for trade, so you won't be able to swap a one-diamond Heatmor for a three-diamond Serperior, no matter how many of them you might have. (At last count, I have 17 Heatmor. Send help.)

Read more
Why do I keep playing a game that I hate?
Moltres and Zapdos cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

It’s 9 a.m. when my morning alarm goes off on New Year’s Eve. I quickly shut it off and then jump into my usual morning routine: doing a round through my most used apps before getting out of bed. But my first instinct isn’t to look at the weather, check my social media notifications, or read the news. Instead, I open up the one app that I know I’m going to spend a chunk of my day complaining about: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

Since its release in October, the free-to-play card collecting game has taken up more and more real estate in my head. What started as a harmless curiosity has since grown into an infuriating obsession. I fiddle with it constantly as if I’m using a digital fidget toy. When I don’t have packs to open, I aimlessly scroll through my card collection. I’m in multiple Discord chats where friends screenshot photos of the same few cards that every player can pull.

Read more