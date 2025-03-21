Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s next expansion adds shinies to the mix

The next expansion in the hit digital trading card game Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will bring the shiny hunt to the mobile game. Called the Shining Revelry, this new expansion will add uniquely colored Pokémon as well as more monsters from the Paldea region when it launches on March 26.

Shiny Pokémon were first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver as incredibly rare versions of normal Pokémon with the only difference being an alternate color scheme. Shiny hunting became a meta-game within the community to catch these rare versions of Pokémon. Now, the shiny hunt can continue in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Over 100 cards will feature shiny variations, including Pokémon ex, new Trainers, and an immersive card. The examples shown prior to the expansion’s March 26 release include a sparkling black and red Charizard ex, gold and black Lucario ex, orange and purple Wiglett, white and pink Pachirisu, yellow and black Varoom, trainer Red, and more.

Beyond the addition of shinies, new Pokémon from the Paldea region will be coming to the game. No official word was given on how many or which monsters from this region will be added. The expansion will get special ex Starter Deck Missions you starting March 28 and run through April 27.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has already been a smash hit for the franchise and has only improved since launch with more cards, features, updates, and addressing fan concerns like removing trade tokens. New updates and expansions have been released regularly to add more cards, but the addition of shinies adds a new layer to those who want to catch ’em all.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is available now on iOS and Android.