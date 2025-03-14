 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is ditching its most hated feature

By
A beginning card collection.
A beginning card collection Nintendo

The long-awaited trade function in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been the source of controversy since its implementation, but now the developers say one of its most annoying features will be going the way of Kabutops: extinct.

In a post shared on the official Pokémon forums, the developers state that “trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards” for the necessary currency. Rather than relying on trade tokens, trades will now use shinedust for three- and four-diamond and one-star rarity trades.

Recommended Videos

Shinedust is already obtainable, and the post suggests the amount you earn will increase since it now has multiple uses. The developers say this update will allow players to trade more cards than they can currently. When trade tokens are removed from the game, any you currently own will automatically be converted to shinedust, although there isn’t any information on what the exchange rate might be.

Responding to a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

As part of the changes, anytime you receive a duplicate of a card you own, you’ll receive shinedust. That said, no changes are coming to one- and two-diamond trades.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

An interesting new feature that’s on the way is the ability to flag specific cards you’re looking for through the in-game trading function. While not explicitly stated, this could allow players to browse for trades based on card type and take some of the footwork out of hunting down that one pesky card you can’t seem to get your hands on.

According to the developers, all of these changes are due to be implemented by the end of autumn 2025. They didn’t give a more specific date than that, but we expect it means by mid-November at the latest.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Why do I keep playing a game that I hate?
Moltres and Zapdos cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

It’s 9 a.m. when my morning alarm goes off on New Year’s Eve. I quickly shut it off and then jump into my usual morning routine: doing a round through my most used apps before getting out of bed. But my first instinct isn’t to look at the weather, check my social media notifications, or read the news. Instead, I open up the one app that I know I’m going to spend a chunk of my day complaining about: Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

Since its release in October, the free-to-play card collecting game has taken up more and more real estate in my head. What started as a harmless curiosity has since grown into an infuriating obsession. I fiddle with it constantly as if I’m using a digital fidget toy. When I don’t have packs to open, I aimlessly scroll through my card collection. I’m in multiple Discord chats where friends screenshot photos of the same few cards that every player can pull.

Read more
The best Mythical Island cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Mythical Island Booster Pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

The first new Booster Pack released for Pokémon TCG Pocket is Mythical Island, which has a slew of unique cards to shake up the meta. With Mew featured on the cover, there are many new and returning Pokémon with this booster pack containing a total of 86 cards.

A new Booster Pack can be overwhelming when everyone is trying to learn the best decks and cards. We're here to give you some guidance on the strongest cards in the Mythical Island pack, as well as some decks that you can make out of them in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Best Pokémon TCG Pocket cards in Mythical Island
Celebi ex

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket just got its first major update
Pokemon TCG Pocket cards from right to left: Serperior, Aerodactyl ex, Celebi ex, Vaporean, Mew ex.

You might have opened up Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this morning to find a new option for booster packs. If not, that sentence probably has you scrambling for your phone. That's right: the Mythical Island booster pack is finally here, and they are apparently all Mew-themed.

We knew the update was coming, but players aren't patient. The new booster set contains 86 cards -- 68 new ones, plus 18 rare versions -- and you'll also get a set of 12 free hourglasses as a gift from the development team.

Read more