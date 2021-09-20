  1. Gaming

Pokémon Trading Card Game is going mobile in a confusing way

By

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is making its way to the Apple Store and Google Play in the form of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. Players will soon be able to add new cards, buy in-game booster packs, and complete daily quests on the go from the comfort of their phone or PC.

Pokémon TCG online has existed for quite some time now. However, this is the first time the game is coming to mobile, which is causing a bit of confusion among players. Pokémon Trading Card Game Live seems to be a total rebranding of the existing online trading card game, Pokémon TCG Online.

I’m confused as to what is different from the online tcg we already have

&mdash; Sch0ening (@sch0ening) September 20, 2021

The new, Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will carry over players’ collections from Pokémon Trading Card Game Online and finally brings the experience to mobile phones. TCG Online players won’t be able to transfer Pokémon TCG cards from HeartGold & Soul Silver, avatar items, unopened products, in-game currency, friends lists, or saved decks.

This new version implements content and accessories unlockable by completing daily quests. There will also be a Battle Pass with extra daily quests, similar to Fortnite‘s system.

One of the new additions that is confusing existing TCG online players is the three new currencies. There are coins, credits, and crystals, which all are used to unlock different things in the game. Another downside of the new mobile TCG is that players will not be able to trade cards with others in Trading Card Game Live.

Most likely to keep confusion to a minimum, it was reported that Pokémon TCG Online will be shut down before the release of Pokémon TCG Live.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 is coming with 5G and NFC

microsoft surface duo review modes tent 2

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for September 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Google Pixel Fold might steal the show from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 leaked image showing screen.

Best cheap smartwatch deals for September 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales for September 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for September 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for September 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell gaming laptop is today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

How to download YouTube videos on an iPhone or iPad

iPhone-video

5 things we hope the flying Ring Always Home Cam can do

5 things we hope ring always home cam could do lifestyle 3 of 4

Roku OS 10.5 will expand the channel guide and music support

Roku Streambar and Roku Wireless Speakers.

Roku revamps its midrange lineup with the Streaming Stick 4K and 4K Plus

Roku Streaming Stick 4K plugged into a TV.

Paper vs. E-ink vs. LED: Does the display affect how well we absorb information?

teachers thriving coronavirus distance learning students in front of the lombardy region building