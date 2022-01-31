What are alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Every new Pokémon game has introduced us to tons of new creatures to battle, capture, train, and evolve. Part of the appeal of these RPGs is exploring the new region and building a roster of Pokémon to overcome any challenge ahead of you. With Pokémon Legends: Arceus, that feeling is brought to new levels thanks to the more open-world design and revamped battle systems. While this title does have plenty of new Pokémon, plus new forms of existing ones, it also introduces a new special type called Alpha Pokémon that are different from any that came before.

Despite being set in the past, Pokémon Legends: Arceus still has plenty of fresh and surprising tricks up its sleeve. One that was teased and shown off prior to release were the new Alpha Pokémon, but we were left wondering exactly what made these special versions of known Pokémon so … well, special. We’ve gone out on multiple expeditions and learned everything there is to know about what Alpha Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus so you can complete your Pokédex.

See more

What Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

How to trade with friends in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: How to expand your satchel space

What are Alpha Pokémon?

Let’s start with the basics and cover what exactly an Alpha Pokémon is. In short, Alpha Pokémon are special types of Pokémon found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that are powered up forms of their normal Pokémon counterparts. They’re far bigger, have higher stats, and will attack you on sight in almost every circumstance. Aside from their larger size, you can spot an Alpha variant by their evil-looking glowing red eyes.

While Alpha Pokémon tend to be either the same Pokémon as you would normally find in that region, or an evolution of what you’d find there, they tend to be close to 20 levels higher than anything else in the area. This makes them a very tough encounter early on, but you do get additional rewards if you manage to beat one in battle. Aside from a hefty XP gain for toppling such a tough foe, they also can drop decent loot. This includes items like Grit Dust, Pebbles, and Rocks.

Do all Pokémon have Alpha forms?

No, not every Pokémon has an Alpha form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There are way more Alpha forms than Nobel, however, and you can reliably search for specific ones in certain map locations. Looking through multiple sources, there appear to be a total of 70 Alpha Pokémon spread between the 5 major locations discovered so far at least. Some appear in multiple locations, as well. Here’s a breakdown of which ones can spawn where:

Obsidian Fieldlands:

Luxio

Rapidash

Heracross

Graveler

Stantler

Snorlax

Staravia

Bibarel

Lopunny

Alakazam

Infernape

Floatzdel

Scyther

Gyarados

Parasect

Crimson Mirelands:

Ursaring

Hisuian Sliggoo

Torterra

Toxicroak

Pachirisu

Ursaring

Hippodown

Vespiquen

Onyx

Tangrowth

Roserade

Honchkrow

Lickilicky

Rhyhorn

Carnivine

Yanmega

Sligoo

Skuntank

Raichu

Cobalt Coastlands

Ninetales

Gastrodon

Empoleon

Mothim

Lumineon

Purugly

Octillery

Machoke

Drapion

Mantine

Gyarados

Walrein

Golduck

Ambipom

Tentacruel

Drapion

Gyarados

Chansey

Dusknoir

Coronet Highlands

Electivire

Gligar

Luxray

Gabite

Gliscor

Rhyperior

Steelix

Probopass

Golem

Hisuian Goodra

Mothim

Crobat

Basculin

Cleffable

Alabaster Icelands

Gallade

Gardevoir

Machamp

Glalie

Lucario

Garchomp

Froslass

Sneasel

Swinub

Mamoswine

Can you catch Alpha Pokémon?

Yes! In fact, some Research Tasks will specifically ask you to go out and catch Alpha Pokémon, but the ability to even try won’t be available right away. You will first need to have a high enough Star Rank. You will know if you have a high enough Star Rank if, when aiming a Pokéball at one, you see a yellow or green icon and not a red X. You can catch them just like any traditional Pokémon, only it will obviously be a much tougher encounter. Since they’re so aggressive, you will almost always have to battle them first to lower their HP before you will have a chance to capture one, and even then the capture rates are much lower than normal Pokémon. If your team is too low of a level, this can be rather hard, but the reward is absolutely worth it.

If you already have a very strong team, you can eventually stealth catch Alpha Pokémon if you’re careful enough. Using food as bait is a good tactic when going for this method, especially if you figure out that Pokémon’s specific favorite food.

Alpha Pokémon are great to add to your team since they come with plenty of stat bonuses above their normal counterparts. They will also have a unique Alpha symbol beside their gender in your menu to differentiate them easily. On the field, their increased size will be an easy enough way to tell you’ve got the big guns out.

Editors' Recommendations