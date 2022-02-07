What are Noble Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

The brand new direction Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes isn’t just for show. The new, semi-open-world design has turned many of the main mechanics and structure of this long-running series on its head. Everything from how you approach battles, to quests, and traversal have been reinvigorated with this experimental title. At the same time, there are always the changes we do expect with a brand new Pokémon title — the most obvious being an entirely new cast of monsters to battle, train, and evolve as you go about your adventure. Even though this game takes place in the past, there are plenty of new Pokémon to discover, but also brand new unique forms of certain Pokémon.

Somewhat like alpha Pokémon, Noble Pokémon are a much more dangerous form of pocket monster that you can encounter while exploring the vast Hisui region. With the new structure established in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which does away with the tried and true formula of gym leaders serving as boss battles, Noble Pokémon fill the role as the big bad bosses you need to topple in order to progress. If you need to know what makes these Noble Pokémon so special, here’s everything you need to know about these massive beasts before heading out on your next expedition.

What are Noble Pokémon?

Let’s cover the basics first. Noble Pokémon are a brand-new addition to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and are integrated into the lore as being highly respected Pokémon in the past that are supposedly blessed by some mysterious power. However, if anyone were to disturb this strange power, the Nobel Pokémon will turn into a Frenzied Noble Pokémon. While in this state, they become rampaging beasts that attack anything and anyone on sight.

You will be tasked with subduing these powerful and dangerous Frenzied Noble Pokémon to protect the people of the entire region from their wrath.

How many Noble Pokémon are there?

There is one Noble Pokémon in each of the main regions within Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and thus a total of 5. The full list is:

Kleavor in the Obsidian Fieldlands

Hisuian Lilligant in the Crimson Mirelands

Hisuian Arcenine in the Cobalt Coastlines

Hisuian Electrode in the Coronet Highlands

Hisuian Avalugg in the Alabaster Icelands

This is also the order in which you will encounter each of the Noble Pokémon.

Noble Pokémon tips

When going up against any of the Noble Pokémon, know that your goal isn’t simply to defeat them in battle. What you’re really trying to do is calm them down, which can actually be much more difficult. You will still be fighting them, don’t get the wrong idea, but these are far from your traditional Pokémon battles.

First off, you can’t hurt a Noble Pokémon during certain phases, so you will want to keep your fighter in his ball until the moment is right to strike. To set that moment up, you will want to toss soothing balms at the Frenzied Noble Pokémon while doing your best to dodge their attacks. After enough time, and getting hit with enough soothing balms to chip away at its Frenzy Gauge, the Noble Pokémon will become exhausted and lower its defense. This is your moment to call out your most powerful Pokémon and deal as much damage as possible.

After dropping their HP all the way down, Noble Pokémon will go into a stunned state, which makes those balms you’ve been throwing even more effective at dropping the Frenzy Gauge. Once it recovers, the Noble Pokémon’s HP will recover, but not their Frenzy Gauge, so you will need to repeat the process until you can fully drain their gauge.

The only downside to defeating the Noble Pokémon is that you cannot catch any of them. You can get the normal version of each of them, but these special Pokémon remain free to roam around and protect their respective regions of the world once calmed of their frenzy.

