What are space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Without giving anything away for anyone who hasn’t booted up Pokémon Legends: Arceus yet, let’s just say that this game starts playing with some crazy elements before you even begin your journey proper. We all knew this game would be very different from past titles from the trailers, including the choice to set this game in the distant past of the Pokémon universe, along with the more obvious changes to gameplay and structure. However, being set in the past isn’t just a narrative set dressing that doesn’t impact the gameplay. Strange new events will pop up during your adventure that you need to be aware of.

Space-time distortions are as mysterious in the game as they sound. These events aren’t very well explained by the game, and if and when you happen to see one, it might scare you off of investigating it. Based on the name and how they look, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to steer clear of these intimidating zones. However, once you understand them, you may end up wanting to hunt them down. We may not be astrophysicists, but we can tell you everything you need to know about space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

What are space-time distortions?

Space-time distortions are a new event that can appear randomly while adventuring through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They appear as giant purple-blue domes that cover a small area of the map. These domes are not impenetrable, though, and in fact, you could just walk right into them. However, the warnings you get whenever one is around are not to be taken lightly. These are very dangerous areas to enter if you’re not prepared, but that risk is not for nothing. There are some rare and exclusive rewards to be gained if you can survive inside them long enough to get them.

How do you find space-time distortions?

Before a space-time distortion will even have a chance to appear in your game, you first need to hit the third star rank in the Galaxy Expedition Team. Once you do, there’s a chance one can appear at any time when you’re in an area besides Jubilife Village. While exploring, you will get a few different indications that a space-time distortion will happen or is happening. The first is, “A space-time distortion seems to be forming!” When you see this, pop open your map, and you will see an icon where the distortion will occur very soon.

When you get the message that says, “A space-time distortion appeared!” then the dome has formed and you can go in — or avoid it completely. They don’t stay active for long, so heed the initial warning if you plan on entering one as soon as it appears. Otherwise, there’s no way to trigger these acts of nature.

What is inside space-time distortions?

Here’s where things get interesting. When you go inside a space-time distortion, you will immediately realize that they are packed with high-level and very angry Pokémon. Not only that, but you’re also likely to find Pokémon that wouldn’t normally be in that region at all or evolutions that normally don’t appear naturally in the world. Based on the region the distortion appears in, here’s every Pokémon you can encounter while inside:

Any zone:

Ambipom

Eevee

Electabuzz

Carnivine

Drapion

Drifblim

Dusclops

Floatzel

Heracross

Kadabra

Lopunny

Luxio

Luxray

Magmar

Octillery

Pikachu

Rapidash

Rhydon

Sealeo

Scyther

Tangrowth

Ursaring

Walrein

Obsidian Fieldlands:

Gengar

Leafeon

Sneasel

Sylveon

Weavile

Crimson Mirelands:

Porygon

Porygon2

Porygon-Z

Flareon

Umbreon

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Hisuian

Typhlosion

Cobalt Coastlands:

Magnemite

Magneton

Flareon

Vaporeon

Coronet Highlands:

Jolteon

Magmortar

Sylveon

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Cranidos

Rampardos

Rowlet

Dartrix

Hisuian Decidueye

Alabaster Icelands:

Espeon

Glaceon

Scizor

Oshawott

Dewott

Hisuian Samurott

Aside from unique and high-level Pokémon, space-time distortions are also packed full of rare and valuable items to collect. The most notable are each of the different colored shards, but there’s also plenty that you otherwise can’t obtain outside of purchasing them at the Trading Post with Merit Points. Here’s a full table of all the items you can potentially collect by scrounging around in a space-time distortion:

Protector Linking Cord Electirizer Magmarizer Upgrade Dubious Disc Dawn Stone Metal Coat Water Stone Stardust Star Piece Nugget Comet Shard Red/Blue/Green Shard Water Stone Thunder Stone Fire Stone Dusk Stone Leaf Stone Shiny Stone Reaper Cloth Razor Claw Razor Fang

