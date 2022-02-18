  1. Gaming

What are space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Jesse Lennox
By

Without giving anything away for anyone who hasn’t booted up Pokémon Legends: Arceus yet, let’s just say that this game starts playing with some crazy elements before you even begin your journey proper. We all knew this game would be very different from past titles from the trailers, including the choice to set this game in the distant past of the Pokémon universe, along with the more obvious changes to gameplay and structure. However, being set in the past isn’t just a narrative set dressing that doesn’t impact the gameplay. Strange new events will pop up during your adventure that you need to be aware of.

Space-time distortions are as mysterious in the game as they sound. These events aren’t very well explained by the game, and if and when you happen to see one, it might scare you off of investigating it. Based on the name and how they look, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to steer clear of these intimidating zones. However, once you understand them, you may end up wanting to hunt them down. We may not be astrophysicists, but we can tell you everything you need to know about space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

See more

What are space-time distortions?

An event prompt appearing.

Space-time distortions are a new event that can appear randomly while adventuring through Pokémon Legends: Arceus. They appear as giant purple-blue domes that cover a small area of the map. These domes are not impenetrable, though, and in fact, you could just walk right into them. However, the warnings you get whenever one is around are not to be taken lightly. These are very dangerous areas to enter if you’re not prepared, but that risk is not for nothing. There are some rare and exclusive rewards to be gained if you can survive inside them long enough to get them.

How do you find space-time distortions?

Before a space-time distortion will even have a chance to appear in your game, you first need to hit the third star rank in the Galaxy Expedition Team. Once you do, there’s a chance one can appear at any time when you’re in an area besides Jubilife Village. While exploring, you will get a few different indications that a space-time distortion will happen or is happening. The first is, “A space-time distortion seems to be forming!” When you see this, pop open your map, and you will see an icon where the distortion will occur very soon.

When you get the message that says, “A space-time distortion appeared!” then the dome has formed and you can go in — or avoid it completely. They don’t stay active for long, so heed the initial warning if you plan on entering one as soon as it appears. Otherwise, there’s no way to trigger these acts of nature.

What is inside space-time distortions?

Lucario looking sinister.

Here’s where things get interesting. When you go inside a space-time distortion, you will immediately realize that they are packed with high-level and very angry Pokémon. Not only that, but you’re also likely to find Pokémon that wouldn’t normally be in that region at all or evolutions that normally don’t appear naturally in the world. Based on the region the distortion appears in, here’s every Pokémon you can encounter while inside:

Any zone:

  • Ambipom
  • Eevee
  • Electabuzz
  • Carnivine
  • Drapion
  • Drifblim
  • Dusclops
  • Floatzel
  • Heracross
  • Kadabra
  • Lopunny
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Magmar
  • Octillery
  • Pikachu
  • Rapidash
  • Rhydon
  • Sealeo
  • Scyther
  • Tangrowth
  • Ursaring
  • Walrein

Obsidian Fieldlands:

  • Gengar
  • Leafeon
  • Sneasel
  • Sylveon
  • Weavile

Crimson Mirelands:

  • Porygon
  • Porygon2
  • Porygon-Z
  • Flareon
  • Umbreon
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Hisuian
  • Typhlosion

Cobalt Coastlands:

  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Flareon
  • Vaporeon

Coronet Highlands:

  • Jolteon
  • Magmortar
  • Sylveon
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Rowlet
  • Dartrix
  • Hisuian Decidueye

Alabaster Icelands:

  • Espeon
  • Glaceon
  • Scizor
  • Oshawott
  • Dewott
  • Hisuian Samurott

Aside from unique and high-level Pokémon, space-time distortions are also packed full of rare and valuable items to collect. The most notable are each of the different colored shards, but there’s also plenty that you otherwise can’t obtain outside of purchasing them at the Trading Post with Merit Points. Here’s a full table of all the items you can potentially collect by scrounging around in a space-time distortion:

Protector Linking Cord Electirizer
Magmarizer Upgrade Dubious Disc
Dawn Stone Metal Coat Water Stone
Stardust Star Piece Nugget
Comet Shard Red/Blue/Green Shard Water Stone
Thunder Stone Fire Stone Dusk Stone
Leaf Stone Shiny Stone Reaper Cloth
Razor Claw Razor Fang

Editors' Recommendations

The best games like Minecraft to play in 2022

minecraft

What you need to know before playing Horizon Forbidden West: The story so far

horizon zero dawn the frozen wild review campfire

Everything we know about Mario Strikers: Battle League

Donkey Kong charging across the field.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for February 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Inside the U.K. lab that connects brains to quantum computers

A student has a EEG Cap placed on his head.

How to connect Google Home to Sonos speakers

A Sonos One with a Google Assistant chat bubble floating above.

The best A/V receivers for 2022

The Marantz SR8015 A/V receiver is the best receiver you can buy right now.

The best PS5 exclusives

Rivet from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

New Windows 11 update improves gaming in windowed mode

A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 vs. iPad (2021): Battle of the tablets

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 being held up with the lock screen showing.

I put the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera up against the S21 Ultra’s

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra camera modules.

The best upcoming PS5 games

Peter and Miles from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How to use dictation on a Mac

how to use dictation mac notes app