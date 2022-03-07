Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All confirmed Pokémon

Get your Pokéballs ready because a brand new adventure in the world of catching, collecting, and battling is upon us. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the ninth-generation title of the beloved monster-taming series and is taking cues from all the past games to create what looks to be the most ambitious title in the series’ history. There’s still a lot waiting to be discovered about this new game, such as the name of the new region and what the story might be, but we do know that it will be a fully open-world experience where you will be able to observe Pokémon in the wild, just like you could in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Being able to see Pokémon roam around makes catching them all a much easier task compared to when you never knew what you might encounter until a random battle showed up, but it also makes recognizing what Pokémon will be in this new game easier, too. So far there’s only been one trailer to scrub through for a work-in-progress list of what new and familiar creatures we can expect to see in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but there are enough to get a list going. Here is every confirmed Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far.

The starters

Every new generation in the mainline series gives us three brand new starter Pokémon to pick from, and are always shown off very early to let people get excited about what their first companion will be. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the tradition of each starter being a grass, fire, and water type holds strong. This time, we have Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Unfortunately, we only know what the base form of these starters is and nothing about their evolutions.

Sprigatito

For you grass-type lovers out there, Sprigatito has an adorable feline design that is officially described as a “capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.” It will come with the Overgrow ability, which will make grass-type moves more powerful when at low HP. Otherwise, you can expect Sprigatito to be strong against water, ground, and rock types, but weak to fire, bug, ice, flying, and poison.

Fuecoco

Moving on to the fire type, we have the red and white crocodile-looking Fuecoco. This little guy is said to be a “laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.” Fuecoco’s ability is called Blaze, again making any fire-type moves stronger when at low HP. Naturally, this fire type is strong against grass, ice, bug, and steel, but weak to ground, rock, and water.

Quaxly

Last but not least, we have the duck-inspired water type, Quaxly. This cute white and blue bird, with either a very stylish hat or head feather, is said to be an “earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.” For its ability, you get Torrent, which, you guessed it, makes water-type moves deal more damage at low HP. This water-type starter will be most effective against fire, ground, and rock types, but have a rough go against dragon, electric, and grass types mostly.

New Pokémon and regional variants

We still don’t know how extensive the Pokédex will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but there are always a healthy number of brand new designs waiting to be caught and added to your team. Ever since Pokémon Sun and Moon, there has also been a trend of including region-specific Pokémon that change up the appearance and types of familiar Pokémon based on the new region, such as Alolan forms and Hisui forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

On that note, we did spot one regional variant from the Hisuian region: The Hisuian Zoroark, which was a surprise to say the least.

While we don’t know for certain that there will be any regional new variants yet — we don’t even know the name of the new region — we can say that there will at least be a host of brand new Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. At the same time, outside of the three new starters, no footage, art, or even mention of any new Pokémon has been released yet. As soon as we get even a glimpse of a new pocket monster, we’ll add it to this list.

Other Pokémon confirmed in trailers

All the footage of Pokémon living their lives out in the various environments of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were of familiar Pokémon we’re glad to see make a comeback. After running through all the footage, we picked out every returning face shown off so far, but expect this list to grow as more footage is eventually released. To see if your old favorite is confirmed yet, here’s a full list of all the returning Pokémon we know of so far in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet:

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Cherubi

Petilil

Liligant

Bounsweet

Steenee

Tsareena

Psyduck

Golduck

Combee

Vespiquen

Drifloon

Drifblim

Stonjourner

Meowth

Persian

Wingull

Pelipper

Clauncher

Clawitzer

Swablu

Alteria

Seviper

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumplufff

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Flabebe

Floette

Florges

Riolu

Lucario

Zorua

Hisuian Zoroark

