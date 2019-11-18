Gaming

Possible PlayStation 5 controller design looks strikingly similar to DualShock 4

By
playstation 4 dualshock controller and camera gallery front angled
DualShock 4

Aside from a weak battery and fragile material on its analog sticks, the DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers Sony has ever made for a PlayStation console. Sony seems to agree with us on this point, as images filed in the Japanese patent office show what appears to be an extremely similar design for the PlayStation 5.

The images, which were just published this week and were first filed through the office back in March, show a controller form factor almost completely identical to the DualShock 4. The directional pad, face buttons, and analog sticks are all in the same positions, as are the Share and Options buttons, touchpad, and shoulder buttons. A microphone is also mentioned in the filing text, which would be a new feature not found on the PS4. It isn’t unheard of in gaming, however, with the Wii U, DS, and 3DS all including built-in microphones for gaming and chat.

It’s possible the simple drawings shown in the patent office images could be misleading, but the PS5’s potential controller also appears to be just slightly bulkier than its predecessor — coming closer to the Xbox design that has been more widely copied over the years. Microsoft’s controller lacks some of the bells and whistle of Sony’s, with no touch support, light bar, or speaker, but its haptic feedback in the trigger make for intense shooter and racing gameplay. It also boasts much better battery life, with AA support in place of a built-in rechargeable design.

possible ps5 controller design images patent

From previous interviews, we already know that a better speaker will be included in the PS5’s controller, which does not yet have an official name. It will have an “adaptive trigger” that makes use of advanced haptic feedback, with the controller ditching traditional rumble in order to offer more nuanced experiences. This feedback can also carry over to the analog sticks to simulate resistance when moving through different environments, like grass or snow.

We’ll almost certainly hear more concrete details on the PS5’s controller as we move into 2020. The console is officially planned to launch during the 2020 holiday season, as is the Xbox system currently known as Project Scarlett.

Editors' Recommendations

PS5: Here’s everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far

PlayStation 4

Google Stadia vs. Project xCloud: Here’s what we know so far

google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3

The best PS4 games, from The Surge 2 to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

best games of 2019 most anticipated devil may cry 5

The Tesla Cybertruck, a cyberpunk electric pickup truck, coming Nov. 21

Tesla truck teaser

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare data miner leaks Battle Royale mode details

call of duty black ops 5 cold war modern warfare

Resident Evil 2 takes home Ultimate Game of the Year at Golden Joystick Awards

resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl

BioWare reportedly in early stages of developing next Mass Effect game

Roku devices crashing due to Pokémon Sword and Shield: Here’s a temporary fix