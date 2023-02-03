 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy will give you a $10 to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy today

Jennifer Allen
By
Hogwarts castle in Hogwarts Legacy.

Excited for Hogwarts Legacy that’s set for release imminently? Best Buy has an amazing offer right now where if you pre-order the game, you can receive a $10 Best Buy e-gift card entirely for free. There’s no catch. It applies to all versions of the game including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox One version when it releases later this year, all priced at $70. It also works with the Deluxe Edition of the game priced at $80. Not convinced yet? Read on while we tell you all about the deal.

Why you should pre-order Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is the first full Harry Potter game in a very long time. An open-world action RPG, players will attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. From there, they’ll be sorted into one of the four houses and need to attend classes to hone their magical skills. Open-world, you can explore everything you’ve previously loved about the Harry Potter books and movies. Although, you won’t meet Harry himself as the game is set long before he was born.

Players will be able to master powerful spells, hone combat skills, and recruit companions to help them fend off deadly enemies. Combat is expected to be a major part of the game so count on having some great adventures. It will also have a RPG-style element with skill trees, a party system, and plenty of gear to collect and upgrade.

Related

Current estimates suggest the game will take around 40-50 hours to complete so you’re getting seriously good value for money here. Hogwarts Legacy is extremely likely to be vying for the title of one of the best PS5 games and the best Xbox Series X games of the year, so you’re sure to be in for a treat.

Right now, if you pre-order Hogwarts Legacy at Best Buy, you’ll receive a $10 Best Buy e-gift card entirely for free as part of your order. That brings the standard edition down to the equivalent of $60 for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, while the Xbox One version is just $50. Keen to snag the Deluxe Edition? That works out at the equivalent of $70 when you factor in the free gift card. Don’t delay and grab this unmissable game today. Harry Potter fans in particular will be delighted.

