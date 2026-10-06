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Prime members can now play Star Wars: Galactic Racer for free on Amazon Luna

Prime members, here’s your excuse to fire up Amazon Luna today!

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Amazon Games Studio

Amazon Luna just got a pretty tempting addition for Prime members. Star Wars: Galactic Racer launched today on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it’s also streaming on Amazon Luna, where Prime members can play the full single-player campaign for free.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer on Amazon Luna

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Amazon Games Studio

Developed by Fuse Games, a studio founded by veterans of Burnout and Need for Speed, Galactic Racer drops you into an underground racing league set shortly after the fall of the Empire. You play as Shade, a lone racer who’s chasing glory on landspeeders, speeder bikes, new skim speeder, and the iconic podracer with different handling styles that change how each race is played.

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Through Luna, Prime members get the full campaign plus Arcade and Scenario modes, Arcade being the short, objective-based challenges, and Scenarios offering longer runs with different rules, characters and vehicle setups. However, online multiplayer isn’t included here, and you’ll need to buy the game outright if you want to race real opponents.

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Amazon Games Studio

Is the free Luna version of Star Wars: Galactic Racer worth checking out?

Galactic Racer holds an 88 on Metacritic, making it one of the best Star Wars games ever. That said, Kotaku’s review found the Luna streaming version noticeably rougher than playing on console or PC, with blurry textures and visual pop-in, though input lag wasn’t an issue in testing.

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Amazon Games Studio

If you’re curious but not ready to commit, Luna is a solid way to sample it first. If you end up loving it, you’ll want the sharper console or PC version for the real experience, especially since Amazon’s own Prime Big Deal Days sale runs through October 7, making it a good time to grab hardware or the game itself at a discount.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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