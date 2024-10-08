Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is going on right now, and as a result, many of 2024’s biggest and best video games have been discounted. One discounted game in particular that you won’t want to miss out on is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This Metroidvania is fantastic, and you can buy it for 60% off at just $20 during Prime Big Deal Days.

Released in January 2024, The Lost Crown revived Ubisoft’s long-dormant Prince of Persia game series. It returned to the series’ 2D roots, reinterpreting its formula as a vast Metroidvania that players can spend 20+ hours exploring. It follows the story of a new protagonist named Sargon, who’s rescuing the titular Prince after a former ally kidnaps him.

The Prince is brought to Mount Qaf, a remote mountain that seems oddly trapped in time. The Lost Crown’s narrative takes plenty of twists and turns from there, but I won’t spoil them all for you here. I highly recommend playing the full game for yourself because it’s such a rewarding Metroidvania adventure. Lots of accessibility options and a unique Memory Shards mechanic make exploring The Lost Crown a more approachable experience than many of its Metroidvania peers.

The platforming feels great and is quite challenging, which isn’t surprising as this is the latest title from the developers of Rayman Legends. It also features silky smooth combat that emphasizes dodging, parrying, and the use of powerful abilities. The Lost Crown flew under the radar because it launched around the same time as Palworld in January, but it still stands as one of 2024’s best games. Don’t end the year without playing the best game Ubisoft has released in recent memory.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. During Prime Big Deal Days, you can get the PS4 and Xbox versions of the game for just $20 rather than $50.