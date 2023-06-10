 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Project Bloom: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

Game Freak is undoubtedly known first and foremost as the developer of almost every Pokemon game (outside of a few remakes and spinoffs). However, this team has made several non-monster-catching titles in the past and is now gearing up to make something very different. Currently known as Project Bloom, this new game is still very early on in its production cycle, but plenty of exciting details are out there. If you’re curious about what Game Freak has cooking outside of its most famous franchise, here’s everything we know about Project Bloom.

Release date speculation

We have only one clue as to when Project Bloom will be ready — and that’s quite a while from now. Aside from the lack of an official title being a big clue, Private Division, which is publishing the title, did state in the game’s announcement thatProject Bloom is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date. It is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026.” Take-Two’s fiscal year ends in March, so that means, as of now, the game is expected to arrive sometime before March 31, 2026.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

Again, no concrete platforms are announced currently, but considering Project Bloom will be published by Private Division, it is almost certain that it will come to all consoles, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Switch is also possible, but that’s too hard to call at this time.

Trailers

A ronin stands alone in a forest in Project Bloom concept art.
Gamefreak

There are no trailers out yet, and just a single piece of concept art to tide us over. In it, we see a single swordsman, who appears to be a samurai, in a wooded area. This implies that it will be set in ancient Japan, but all we can do is speculate based on the lone image.

Aside from that, the announcement did specify that it will be an action-adventure title, which is a big change from Game Freak’s normal turn-based RPGs.

Gameplay

Aside from being some form of an action-adventure game, how Project Bloom will play is a complete mystery. If we had to guess based on a single piece of art, it will be a third-person action-adventure game, perhaps somewhat like Ghost of Tsushima, but again, this is all complete guesswork.

Preorder

Project Bloom is still waiting for a proper title, let alone a release date, so preorders are going to be quite a ways off. As we approach Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026 and preorder information comes out, you’ll be the first to know.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Alan Wake 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, preorder, and more
Alan Wake.

The original Alan Wake is a game that went through quite a troubled development before it was finally released. After many iterations and changes in scope and direction, the final product was initially a cult hit but didn't hit the mass market it needed -- at least not initially. After two DLC episodes, a sequel was in the works to build upon the first game and revive some of the elements that had to be cut from the first in order for it to ship, but this was ultimately not meant to be. The sequel was canceled and a smaller downloadable game, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, was released instead.

Since then, we hadn't heard from our intrepid writer until he showed up in a very unlikely place. Featured in the AWE expansion for a completely different game, Control, Alan was back in the picture. With a remaster of the initial game catching everyone up on his first appearance, now was the perfect time to announce that the long-awaited sequel was back in development. We haven't found all the manuscript pages yet, but here is everything we know about Alan Wake 2.
Release date

Read more
Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy XVI is finally on its way after a prolonged gap between it and the previous numbered entry. While numerous major titles have seen delays in the past couple of years, we're glad to finally know the game is nearly upon us. There are still plenty of mysteries about the new adventure, but here's everything we know so far.
Release date

Final Fantasy XVI is confirmed to be arriving on June 22, 2023.
Platforms

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets wild gameplay trailer, but no release date
Kraven the Hunter appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games showed off a new gameplay trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during Sony's May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. The action-packed clip showed off its villain, the iconic Kraven the Hunter, but it didn't give the game a release date. It's still only scheduled for fall 2023.

The new trailer gave us our closest glimpse at Sony's upcoming release we've seen yet. It begins with a very cinematic clip showing off classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. From there, we flash-forward a bit to New York City, where we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together to save the city. Parker has a fancy new black suit with a lot of wild powers. In the trailer, we see multiple black spider arms coming out of it and slamming enemies.

Read more