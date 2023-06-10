Project Bloom: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more

Game Freak is undoubtedly known first and foremost as the developer of almost every Pokemon game (outside of a few remakes and spinoffs). However, this team has made several non-monster-catching titles in the past and is now gearing up to make something very different. Currently known as Project Bloom, this new game is still very early on in its production cycle, but plenty of exciting details are out there. If you’re curious about what Game Freak has cooking outside of its most famous franchise, here’s everything we know about Project Bloom.

Release date speculation

We have only one clue as to when Project Bloom will be ready — and that’s quite a while from now. Aside from the lack of an official title being a big clue, Private Division, which is publishing the title, did state in the game’s announcement that “Project Bloom is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date. It is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026.” Take-Two’s fiscal year ends in March, so that means, as of now, the game is expected to arrive sometime before March 31, 2026.

Platforms

Again, no concrete platforms are announced currently, but considering Project Bloom will be published by Private Division, it is almost certain that it will come to all consoles, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Switch is also possible, but that’s too hard to call at this time.

Trailers

There are no trailers out yet, and just a single piece of concept art to tide us over. In it, we see a single swordsman, who appears to be a samurai, in a wooded area. This implies that it will be set in ancient Japan, but all we can do is speculate based on the lone image.

Aside from that, the announcement did specify that it will be an action-adventure title, which is a big change from Game Freak’s normal turn-based RPGs.

Gameplay

Aside from being some form of an action-adventure game, how Project Bloom will play is a complete mystery. If we had to guess based on a single piece of art, it will be a third-person action-adventure game, perhaps somewhat like Ghost of Tsushima, but again, this is all complete guesswork.

Preorder

Project Bloom is still waiting for a proper title, let alone a release date, so preorders are going to be quite a ways off. As we approach Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026 and preorder information comes out, you’ll be the first to know.

