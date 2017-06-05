There's a mystery port on the back of the Project Scorpio dev kit

Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox One S systems have struggled to keep up with the more powerful PlayStation 4 and more recently, PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, with higher resolutions and better performance possible on Sony’s machines. Instead of waiting for the next full “generation” of consoles, however, Microsoft plans to launch a more powerful version of the Xbox One, a device that the company calls “Project Scorpio.” The enhanced console, capable of playing games in native 4K resolution, is said by Microsoft to be “the most powerful game console to date when it launches this holiday season.”

Until now, our understanding of what Scorpio will be has been based off a few specific tech specs and speculation, but not anymore. Microsoft gave Eurogamer’s tech vertical, Digital Foundry, exclusive access to Project Scorpio, and with the report, we now have a much better picture of what will definitively the most powerful game console yet.

Digital Foundry’s analysis cleared up the speculation about the specifications, but we’ll have to wait next week to see how that power translates to performance improvements on specific games. Xbox chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the Scorpio will be “unveiled” at E3, where we expect to learn the console’s price, official name, and what the box will actually look like. For now, let’s talk about what we do know.

Performance and specs

With Project Scorpio, Microsoft aims to set a new standard for console performance. Billed by the Xbox team as “the console [that] developers wanted us to build,” the console promises to deliver four times the graphical power of the current Xbox One.

This power — which allows the console to run games at higher resolutions with better framerates — is measured in teraflops, of which Scorpio boasts six, a number validated by the Digital Foundry reveal. A teraflop is essentially a measure of graphical potential, largely dependent upon the console’s GPU, of which the Scorpio has 40 customized Radeon compute units at 1171 MHz — the Xbox One has 12 GCN compute units and the PS4 Pro has 36 “improved” GCN compute units. In essence, “Microsoft has defied current-gen constraints and redefined the way consoles are built in order to push clock-speeds up closer to desktop GPU counterparts,” with its custom AMD GPU, according to the Digital Foundry report. The Scorpio chip’s four shaders — double that of the Xbox One — benefit from the high clock speed.

For a GPU comparison, the Scorpio falls just shy of AMD’s Polaris-based RX 480 card, a card that we called “the only mid-range card that matters” in our Editor’s Choice distinguished review.

Like the Xbox One and PS4 Pro, the Scorpio’s CPU has eight cores split into two clusters, but they aren’t Jaguar cores as expected. The Scorpio’s custom x86 cores are clocked at 2.3GHz, dwarfing the Xbox One’s 1.75GHz clock speed while also beating out the PS4 Pro’s 2.1 GHz clock speed. Essentially, the Scorpio’s CPU is closer to what you’d expect in a gaming PC. In addition to having more on-board cores, the x86 cores are 31 percent faster than the Xbox One’s Jaguar cores. The powerful CPUs will be called upon quicker thanks to an upgrade to the GPU command processor, effectively boosting processing speed in its own right.

We knew that the Scorpio would support 4K resolution, estimated to hold steady at 60 frames per second, but it wasn’t clear how the Scorpio’s resolution would apply to third-party titles, games that run at 900p, and for users without a 4K television.

From Digital Foundry’s report, all Xbox One games, including third party titles and those dipping under 1080p at the moment, will be capable of running in native 4K on Scorpio. Naturally, this goal is left to the developer to accomplish to achieve, but it shows Microsoft’s commitment to giving developers options.

And for users without a 4K TV? Microsoft will require super-sampling, meaning that higher resolution games must scale down for 1080p users while staying at or above Xbox One framerate levels. Over at Windows Central, you can see comparisons of games running on Xbox One versus games running on Project Scorpio on a 1080p display. While the comparison was conducted with tech demos, there’s a stark difference in sharpness from Xbox One to Scorpio. It’s possible that super-sampling for 1080p on Scorpio will further separate itself from the Xbox One with retail releases, but it’s already apparent from this report, that Scorpio will offer considerable improvements for those with a 1080p TV.

To produce better visuals and stable framerate, the Scorpio will utilize AMD FreeSync technology. AMD FreeSync ensures that refresh rate is undetectable by the user while dynamically adapting to mitigate latency and increase the smoothness of gameplay. This technology will be enhanced further with the support of HDMI 2.1, the next-generation of HDMI that will deliver Dynamic HDR. Scorpio games would theoretically have variable refresh rates, meaning that they could adjust moment-to-moment. HDMI 2.1 support makes the Scorpio future-proof in this regard, and should make Scorpio games look even better when the technology hits the market.

The Scorpio will also abandon ESRAM, which worked with DDR3 to process data in the Xbox One. Instead, the console will feature 12GB of GDDR5 memory (4GB reserved for the operating system) and 326 GB/s bandwidth, far more than most its Xbox One relatives and the PS4 Pro. The extra bandwidth helps increase pixel counts while maintaining high resolutions and frame rates, and games will receive an additional 60 percent memory boost on Scorpio.

As for storage space, Project Scorpio will launch with a 1TB hard drive, just like the PS4 Pro and some Xbox One models. The Scorpio’s hard drive will offer 50 percent greater bandwidth than the Xbox One’s.

According to a separate Eurogamer report, Project Scorpio will receive an upgraded version of the Xbox One’s audio processor. With spatial surround sound and Dolby Atmos support, Scorpio sounds will have ‘height’. Dolby Atmos will also be available when using headphones, in addition to the proprietary HRTF format developed by Microsoft’s Hololens team developed. The optical drive supports 4K UHD Blu-ray, making it the only home console to do so.

Microsoft stuck with the important lesson it learned in terms of power supplies, as the Scorpio will feature an internal 245W universal voltage PSU. Port arrangement actually mirrors that of the Xbox One S, which also means that the original Kinect input won’t be included. Microsoft also teased a physical “form factor” referred to as the ‘ID’ that will be revealed until E3.

Even though the Scorpio will coexist with and play the same games as the Xbox One, the internals seem more like a next generation console than an upgraded mid-cycle iteration.