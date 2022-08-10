 Skip to main content
PS Plus adds three Yakuza games, but no retro titles in August

Cristina Alexander
By

Last month, Sony announced it would be adding the entire Yakuza series to PlayStation Plus starting in August. Today, the company announced that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be coming to the subscription service on August 16.

Sony began rolling out Yakuza games on PS Plus earlier this month. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was already added to the Essential tier of PS Plus on August 1, along with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares. Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are part of a new batch of games coming to the service next week. If you’re not subscribed to the Premium tier, you’ll be able to play the next trio of Yakuza titles in the Extra tier.

There are no retro titles coming to the Premium tier this month, which is an odd exclusion considering that classic games are a major selling point of PS Plus. Luckily, we’re getting some notable hits, including Dead By Daylight, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, and the indie PS5 launch darling Bugsnax.

Bugsnax was originally released to original PS Plus subscribers for free if they were lucky enough to have pre-ordered the PS5 prior to its November 2020 launch, as PS4 owners weren’t granted the same privilege. The fact that the game is returning as a PS Plus title is great news for fans who either still have the PS4 or managed to obtain the PS5 now that supply chain issues have let up a little bit.

The last five games that are coming to PS Plus on August 16 are Trials of Mana, Metro Exodus, UNO, Monopoly Madness, and Monopoly Plus.

