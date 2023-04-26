Sony revealed the next batch of three games that will be available throughout May 2023 as part of PlayStation Plus Essential. The lineup includes Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders. All are very solid games in their respective genres, but interestingly, they are all also games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will already have access to.

Grid Legends is the headlining game for this month, and it’s a racing game from Codemasters where the standout feature is a story mode framed like a racing documentary with live-action interviews. While I had mixed feelings about the game and the mode when reviewing it last year, those looking for a basic but enjoyable racing game to tide them over until the next Forza Motorsport, Test Drive Unlimited, or The Crew can have some fun with it. If you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’re also able to play this game on that platform thanks to EA Play.

For those that are still in a sporty mood, Descenders is an enjoyable downhill biking game that’ll scratch the same gaming itch as series like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Then, there’s Chivalry 2, a very intense multiplayer game set in medieval times, which gives it a very welcome change in setting compared to many of its multiplayer peers. Both games are currently playable if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, but will likely leave the service at a later date.

If you are subscribed to both PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, you will be fine skipping out on May’s PS Plus Essential titles. If you only own a PlayStation console, though, or want to guarantee that you’ll still have these games after they leave Xbox Game Pass, then definitely consider downloading them. These games will all be available with PS Plus from May 1 until June 6. Make sure you pick up April’s PS Plus Essential games before May 1 as well.

