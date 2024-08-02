 Skip to main content
3 new PS Plus games you need to try out this weekend (August 2-4)

By
Zack Fair in Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion.
Square Enix

While August has just begun, we need to wait a bit longer until new games hit each tier of PlayStation Plus, Sony’s video game subscription service. Despite that, it’s actually a good time to catch up on some of the other games that recently joined the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog. Last month’s lineup for the service was particularly great as well, so from PSP games to exhilarating sports games, there are some recently added titles to check out. If you’re looking for something to play this weekend, one of these games is worth a shot.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Zack calls down lightning against a foe.
Square Enix

Did you play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth but get confused when Zack Fair showed up? Then you’ll want to play Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. This is a comprehensive remaster of the PSP game that told the story of Zack Fair’s time as a SOLDIER and how he ultimately sacrificed himself so Cloud could live. On the gameplay front, it’s an action-RPG reminiscent of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, although there’s a slot machine constantly going off in the background of each battle that gives players bonuses for matching slots. The PS4 and PS5 versions of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion are part of the PS Plus Extra game catalog. It’s also available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Steep

Ubisoft Steep Snowboarding Game
Ubisoft

If you’re in the mood for something better suited to quick play sessions than Crisis Core, then you’ll want to check out Steep from Ubisoft. Steep is a fairly straightforward open-world extreme sports game where players can ski, snowboard, paraglide, fly in a wingsuit, and more around some snowy mountaintops from around the world. It’s the closest any game has come to scratching the SSX itch in recent years and offers up the kind of open-world freedom expected from a Ubisoft game. You can have fun playing Steep with your friends too. PS Plus Extra’s game catalog now includes the PS4 version of Steep, and it’s also on PC and Xbox One.

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

Gameplay from the second level of Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters got added to PS Plus Premium’s game catalog in July, bringing a solid PSP spinoff of Insomniac’s marquee franchise to home consoles for the first time. Its story follows the titular pair after a vacation they’re on is interrupted after a girl they meet is kidnapped by robots. What results is another sci-fi 3D platforming adventure where players use a wide variety of weird weapons to take down enemies. Size Matters feels a bit more dated and less polished when compared to more recent Ratchet & Clank games, but it now gives PS5 owners another game to play after beating Rift Apart. Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters is available to purchase on PS4 and PS5 now, but you don’t have to pay for it if you have a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

