 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PS Plus’ next batch of monthly games includes a viral multiplayer hit

By
PS Plus Essential's monthly games for July 2024.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony revealed the three games PS Plus Essential subscribers can expect to get for no additional cost this July. The highlight of the month is Among Us, a popular social deduction multiplayer game that has stayed popular since it went viral in 2020. Borderlands 3 and NHL 24 aren’t too shabby either.

You’ve probably at least heard of Among Us by now. It’s a social deduction game where groups of crewmates must work to complete various tasks on a map and avoid being secretly killed by an imposter among them. Among Us is an engine for furious debates, backstabbing, and memorable multiplayer moments. It became a viral sensation in 2020, as people were looking for a multiplayer game like this during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly four years later, Among Us is still a ton of fun and is even getting a TV series.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a more cooperative-focused multiplayer game, then you might want to check out Borderlands 3. It’s part of Gearbox Entertainment’s ongoing looter-shooter series where the goal is to keep fighting enemies and acquire better and better guns. Borderlands 3’s writing can be obnoxious, but that’s also part of its world’s vibrant aesthetic. With a Borderlands movie hitting theaters this August, playing Borderlands 3 via PS Plus could give you a refresher before you see that in theaters.

Finally, there’s NHL 24, the latest hockey video game from EA. It only makes incremental improvements to the series’ core mechanics, but if you haven’t played an ice hockey simulation game in a while, you’ll probably have a good time with it. Unlike some other months, PS Plus Essential subscribers will also get access to another bonus on top of those three games. Genshin Impact players will want to download a new PlayStation Plus Pack, which grants players 160 Primogems, 4 Fragile Resin, 20 Hero’s Wit, 30 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 150,000 Mora free of charge.

While that Genshin Impact bundle won’t be available until July 16, Among Us, Borderlands 3, and NHL 24 will be available to subscribers of all PlayStation Plus tiers between July 2 and August 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
If you love Amazon’s Fallout, play the series’ best games on Game Pass and PS Plus next
Two characters in power armor in Fallout 4.

The Fallout TV series just released on Amazon Prime, and it's one of the best video game adaptations out there. It perfectly captures the tense, humorous feel of the postapocalyptic video game series while telling a new story with original characters. If you've just watched the show, you're probably itching to play a Fallout title again or check out one of the games the series is based on for the first time. Thankfully, if you're subscribed to one of the major video game subscription services, that's very easy to do.

Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76 are all on at least one gaming subscription service. While PC and Xbox players will be looking to Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation owners can get in on the fun with PS Plus Extra's game catalog. We've combed through what's available on PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, and PS Plus Extra, and there's no shortage of options. Here are the best starting points on each service.
PC Game Pass

Read more
Animal Well will be part of the PS Plus Game Catalog from day one
Key art for Animal Well

Sony revealed the batch of video games that will come to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra's Game Catalog over the next month. The headliners are three new day-one additions to the service, including the already-confirmed Tales of Kenzera: Zau and Dave the Diver as well as Animal Well.

Animal Well launches on May 9 and has caught Digital Trends' eye for being an eerie Metroidvania that won't hold players' hands as they explore. It is also the first game that will be published by Bigmode, a fledgling publisher founded by YouTuber Videogamedunkey. PS Plus Premium and Extra's game catalog had historically been less focused on games coming to the service on day one than has Xbox Game Pass, but that's finally starting to shift. While Tales of Kenzera: Zau comes out on April 23 and Animal Well will be released on May 9, Dave the Diver and the following PS1, PS4, and PS5 games will come to PS Plus' Game Catalog on April 16:

Read more
PS Plus Extra subscribers can try two of the month’s biggest PS5 games for free
The main character of Tales of Kenzera: Zau stands with two elemental items.

Both Dave the Diver and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will launch for PlayStation 5 this month, and both will included in PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra's Game Catalog from day one.

Dave the Diver will be the first to be added, as its PS5 port launches on April 16. Dave the Diver was a surprise hit when it was released for PC in 2023, standing out as a charming game where players go diving for the seafood they then serve in their sushi restaurant. While it was controversially nominated for best indie at The Game Awards despite being developed by Nexon studio Mintrocket, it's still a fantastic game and well worth your time when it finally launches on PS5 in a couple of weeks.

Read more