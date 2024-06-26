Sony revealed the three games PS Plus Essential subscribers can expect to get for no additional cost this July. The highlight of the month is Among Us, a popular social deduction multiplayer game that has stayed popular since it went viral in 2020. Borderlands 3 and NHL 24 aren’t too shabby either.

You’ve probably at least heard of Among Us by now. It’s a social deduction game where groups of crewmates must work to complete various tasks on a map and avoid being secretly killed by an imposter among them. Among Us is an engine for furious debates, backstabbing, and memorable multiplayer moments. It became a viral sensation in 2020, as people were looking for a multiplayer game like this during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly four years later, Among Us is still a ton of fun and is even getting a TV series.

If you’re looking for a more cooperative-focused multiplayer game, then you might want to check out Borderlands 3. It’s part of Gearbox Entertainment’s ongoing looter-shooter series where the goal is to keep fighting enemies and acquire better and better guns. Borderlands 3’s writing can be obnoxious, but that’s also part of its world’s vibrant aesthetic. With a Borderlands movie hitting theaters this August, playing Borderlands 3 via PS Plus could give you a refresher before you see that in theaters.

Finally, there’s NHL 24, the latest hockey video game from EA. It only makes incremental improvements to the series’ core mechanics, but if you haven’t played an ice hockey simulation game in a while, you’ll probably have a good time with it. Unlike some other months, PS Plus Essential subscribers will also get access to another bonus on top of those three games. Genshin Impact players will want to download a new PlayStation Plus Pack, which grants players 160 Primogems, 4 Fragile Resin, 20 Hero’s Wit, 30 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 150,000 Mora free of charge.

While that Genshin Impact bundle won’t be available until July 16, Among Us, Borderlands 3, and NHL 24 will be available to subscribers of all PlayStation Plus tiers between July 2 and August 6.

