PS Plus adds two PS5 exclusives in April, but loses Spider-Man next month

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony has revealed the new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month, and it’s a meaty batch including PlayStation exclusives like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as several Bethesda titles. Marvel’s Spider-Man, one of PlayStation’s biggest exclusives, will be leaving the service in May.

This is the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on April 18:

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Riders Republic
  • Slay the Spire
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • Bassmaster Fishing
  • Paradise Killer
  • The Evil Within
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Doom
  • Doom II
  • Doom 64
  • Doom 3
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dishonored: Definitive Ediiton
Overall, it’s a pretty great month for the service, with lots of critically acclaimed titles. Over half of the games on the list are games published by Bethesda, a company that’s owned by Microsoft. It’s possible that the latter is trying to get as many games onto Sony’s service as it can in order to make itself look as good as possible to the regulators assessing Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition. Still, the end result for players just means that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have a lot of solid Bethesda titles to play.

Sadly, the blog post for this announcement also highlights some of the titles that will leave these higher tiers of PlayStation Plus on May 15 — and it’s an even lengthier list. In fact, it includes one first-party heavy hitter that is surprising to see leave: Marvel’s Spider-Man. Hopefully, that means the PS5 remaster is coming soon in its place. Here is the full list of titles leaving PS Plus next month: 

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Tour de France 2021
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut
  • Homefront: The Revolution 
  • Kona
  • Might No. 9
  • Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered
  • Relicta
  • Shenmue III
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Windbound
  • Metro 2033: Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • MX vs. ATV All-Out
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Left Alive
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • Resident Evil remake
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Last Day of June
  • Virginia
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition

Looking at these lists, it seems like April and May will be very busy months for Sony’s Xbox Game Pass competitor. The new games all come to PS Plus on April 18, while the games leaving the service won’t be on PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium after May 15.

PlayStation fixes PS Plus Premium’s hidden upgrade fees
Lineup of PlayStation trophies.

PlayStation announced that it would no longer charge players who bought PS Plus subscriptions at a discounted rate a higher fee when they upgrade to PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium.
This announcement came via the official Ask PlayStation support Twitter account after reports of the PS Plus upgrade issue spread over the past couple of days. "Due to a technical error, players in Asia who have previously purchased a PlayStation Plus membership at a discount have been incorrectly charged for their upgrade pricing," the tweet says. "This error has been fixed and impacted players will receive a credit. We thank you for your patience."
https://twitter.com/askplaystation/status/1529554382014103559?s=21&t=z1GcCFo-H1lw2iKU3chRDQ
As that tweet mentions, players trying to upgrade to these new versions of PS Plus were the people who first encountered this issue. The two new tiers of PlayStation Plus debuted in Asian markets on May 23, ahead of a rollout in Japan, North America, and Europe throughout the month of June. As players can convert their previous PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions to get PlayStation Plus Premium or Extra, many players bought PS Plus subscriptions at discounted rates so that they would end up technically paying less overall for the $120 a year service.
Unfortunately, when these players went to upgrade on May 23, the PlayStation Store required them to pay back that discount if they wanted to upgrade. So, if someone got a year of PS Plus for $45 instead of $60, they'd have to pay $15 on top of the already more expensive free for Extra or Premium if they wanted to upgrade. While a VGC report suggested that this move was intentional, Sony is crediting this issue to a "technical error."
The early days of any subscription service are typically fraught with technical issues like this. Hopefully, Sony can fix PlayStation Plus Premium's key issues before it rolls it out to new markets like North America. 

Read more
New PS Plus game lineup includes PS5 hits and ’90s classics
Spike sneak attacking an ape in Ape Escape 2.

PlayStation finally unveiled its starting lineup for its revamped PlayStation Plus service coming to consoles starting June 13. This new tiered membership is more in the vein of Xbox Game Pass and offers players an extensive catalog of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and classic PlayStation titles depending on what plan is subscribed to.

This refurbishment of PlayStation Plus comes in the three tiers: Essential, extra, and premium/deluxe. These decide what add-ons and what titles one can access but each still comes with the standard Plus caveats such as playing online and getting the standard free monthly games.

Read more
PlayStation games we want to see added to PS Plus
Colt kicks an enemy in Deathloop.

It's official: PlayStation Now is dead, and PlayStation Plus is expanding to include everything that service offered in a new tiered subscription model. Aside from the Essential tier, which is functionally identical to PS Plus currently, the Extra and Premium tiers promise to add different amounts of game options for downloading and streaming from the entire history of Sony consoles. The Extra tier only allows downloading of PS4 and PS5 games, but the Premium level has those hundreds of titles, plus a promised catalog of over 300 PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 games to stream and download. PS Now had a limited selection of PS2 titles and a decent library of PS3 games, but no PS1 or PSP games at all, which might be the deciding factor for those who want to subscribe to this tier.

The biggest ace Sony has up its sleeve against the competition has always been first-party games. While Sony has expressed many times that it doesn't intend to offer its big first-party games on PS Plus at launch, the PlayStation back catalog is full of amazing titles we would love to be able to play all in one place. Drawing on that history could be another avenue that helps make this new service a success without directly matching its biggest competition, Game Pass.

Read more