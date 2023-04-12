Sony has revealed the new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month, and it’s a meaty batch including PlayStation exclusives like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as several Bethesda titles. Marvel’s Spider-Man, one of PlayStation’s biggest exclusives, will be leaving the service in May.

This is the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on April 18:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Riders Republic

Slay the Spire

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Bassmaster Fishing

Paradise Killer

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Doom

Doom II

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom Eternal

Dishonored: Definitive Ediiton

Related Videos

Overall, it’s a pretty great month for the service, with lots of critically acclaimed titles. Over half of the games on the list are games published by Bethesda, a company that’s owned by Microsoft. It’s possible that the latter is trying to get as many games onto Sony’s service as it can in order to make itself look as good as possible to the regulators assessing Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition. Still, the end result for players just means that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have a lot of solid Bethesda titles to play.

Sadly, the blog post for this announcement also highlights some of the titles that will leave these higher tiers of PlayStation Plus on May 15 — and it’s an even lengthier list. In fact, it includes one first-party heavy hitter that is surprising to see leave: Marvel’s Spider-Man. Hopefully, that means the PS5 remaster is coming soon in its place. Here is the full list of titles leaving PS Plus next month:

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Tour de France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

Deadlight: Director’s Cut

Homefront: The Revolution

Kona

Might No. 9

Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered

Relicta

Shenmue III

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Windbound

Metro 2033: Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

MX vs. ATV All-Out

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Left Alive

Star Ocean First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Resident Evil remake

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia

Dreamfall Chapters

Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition

Looking at these lists, it seems like April and May will be very busy months for Sony’s Xbox Game Pass competitor. The new games all come to PS Plus on April 18, while the games leaving the service won’t be on PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium after May 15.

Editors' Recommendations