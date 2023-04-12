Sony has revealed the new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium this month, and it’s a meaty batch including PlayStation exclusives like Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as well as several Bethesda titles. Marvel’s Spider-Man, one of PlayStation’s biggest exclusives, will be leaving the service in May.
This is the full list of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on April 18:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Riders Republic
- Slay the Spire
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Paradise Killer
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 64
- Doom 3
- Doom Eternal
- Dishonored: Definitive Ediiton
Overall, it’s a pretty great month for the service, with lots of critically acclaimed titles. Over half of the games on the list are games published by Bethesda, a company that’s owned by Microsoft. It’s possible that the latter is trying to get as many games onto Sony’s service as it can in order to make itself look as good as possible to the regulators assessing Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition. Still, the end result for players just means that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers have a lot of solid Bethesda titles to play.
Sadly, the blog post for this announcement also highlights some of the titles that will leave these higher tiers of PlayStation Plus on May 15 — and it’s an even lengthier list. In fact, it includes one first-party heavy hitter that is surprising to see leave: Marvel’s Spider-Man. Hopefully, that means the PS5 remaster is coming soon in its place. Here is the full list of titles leaving PS Plus next month:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Tour de France 2021
- Graveyard Keeper
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Kona
- Might No. 9
- Red Faction Guerrilla: Re-Mars-tered
- Relicta
- Shenmue III
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Windbound
- Metro 2033: Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- MX vs. ATV All-Out
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Left Alive
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Balan Wonderworld
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Resident Evil remake
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Last Day of June
- Virginia
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker — Definitive Edition
Looking at these lists, it seems like April and May will be very busy months for Sony’s Xbox Game Pass competitor. The new games all come to PS Plus on April 18, while the games leaving the service won’t be on PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium after May 15.
