Sony Santa Monica’s God of War is one of the most gorgeous games available on the PlayStation 4, and when played on the 4K-capable PS4 Pro system, it looks even better. If you still haven’t purchased Sony’s upgraded system, you can currently get it at a substantial Prime Day discount with Kratos’ adventure and Days Gone included. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming deals we’ve seen so far.

The latest PS4 Pro Prime Day bundle includes the 1TB PS4 Pro system, as well as physical copies of both God of War and Days Gone, and is priced at just $350. In the case of God of War, you can choose between a few different visual settings to make the most of the console — if you want a higher framerate, that is an option, or you can choose to have a higher resolution so you can see every tiny detail A photo mode will even let you make him smile for a bizarre Christmas card.

God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, winning our end-of-year award for Best Game Direction. It is a “one-shot” story, never breaking from the perspective of Kratos over the dozen-plus hours it will take you to beat it. The combat is a major step up from the previous games, with a greater focus on thrown attacks and fighting individual enemies.

Days Gone just released earlier this year, and is set in a Pacific Northwest on the brink of destruction after a non-zombie apocalypse. The open-world adventure features stealth, third-person shooting, motorcycle riding, and combat against humans both alive and sort-of-undead. It offers a more frenetic take on the genre than The Last of Us, and if you want to compare the two, you can find The Last of Us: Remastered for very little cash these days. The Last of Us 2 is also currently in development for PS4.

Though a next-generation PlayStation is in development, the savings you get on the PS4 Pro during Prime Day still make it worthwhile. Multiple big games are still coming to PS4, including Death Stranding and Ghost of Tsushima, so you will have no shortage of new experiences to try, even as we go into 2020.

If you want more gear during Prime Day, be sure to visit our PS4 page. We also have Xbox One and Nintendo Switch deals.

