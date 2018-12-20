Digital Trends
Gaming

'Spider-Man' for PlayStation 4 adds suit from original Sam Raimi film

Gabe Gurwin
By
ps4 spider man adds sam raimi suit spidermanraimisuitps4

Blast the Sum 41 and practice your best Willem Dafoe scream, because the PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man is going back to Sam Raimi’s 2002 film with a new suit — and it’s free for all players.

The suit, which is now available in the game, adds raised webbing from top to bottom, just like Tobey Maguire wore in the film. Otherwise, the suit isn’t drastically different from those already available in the game, but it’s possible to create some stunning movie-like images by using the game’s photo mode. All we need now is a voice pack so we can deliver Maguire’s blood-curdling scream whenever a structure is about to collapse.

In addition to the Raimi suit, those who purchased the DLC pack Silver Lining will receive an additional three suits. These are the Aaron Aikman armor suit, the Cyborg Spider-Man suit, and Peter’s suit from Into the Spider-Verse.

Speaking of Into the Spider-Verse, it also paid tribute to one of the Raimi trilogy’s most recognizable moments, and acknowledged that it was pretty ridiculous. In Spider-Man 3, Peter dances down the street in a bizarre segment while sporting his emo-style haircut. It was weird even in 2007, but there was plenty of charm and stylish action in Raimi’s movies to make up for the cheesiness.

Spider-Man was one of Digital Trends’ favorite games of 2018, winning our award for Best Game Narrative. Its web-swinging abilities bring back memories of the 2004 Spider-Man 2 game, while its combat is fresh and snappy. In Silver Lining, Peter Parker takes on the private security contractor Silver Sable, who returns to New York City to reclaim technology stolen by the villain Hammerhead. It’s the third episode in The City That Never Sleeps, a trilogy of expansions available as a pack for $25. It will be available December 21 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and you can see Into the Spider-Verse in theaters right now.

If you’re interested in unlocking the rest of Peter Parker’s suits, check out our guide. It details how to get every suit in the game, as well as the suit power you will gain once unlocking it. If you want the power of a particular suit but don’t like the look, you can always apply that power to the suit of your choice, as well.

