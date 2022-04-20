You can now update your PS5 controller on PC. Here’s how

PC gamers no longer have to update their PS5 DualSense controller solely on their PlayStation 5. Sony announced that the controller can now get firmware updates when it’s plugged into the PC.

Sony set up a page that gives detailed instructions on how players can update their PS5 controller through PC without any issues. First and foremost, you’ll need a Windows PC that runs on Windows 10 or Windows 11 in order to perform the updates. This might be due to the fact that the company has ported PS4 and PS5 games over to Steam and the Epic Games Store over the last couple of years, and most PC games run on Windows instead of Mac.

Next, you’ll need to download an app called “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller.” Install it and the additional software that comes with it. Then when you start using the app, you’ll need to connect the controller to your computer via USB and start updating it, taking special care not to disconnect by accident during the process. If you have more than one controller, you’ll have to update them individually.

Considering that it’s still incredibly difficult to get a PS5, the ability to update the Dualsense’s firmware via PC is a welcome touch, as it makes it more viable as a PC controller. Players have already been using the DualSense controller to play PS5 and PS4 games on Steam and the Epic Games Store, especially the PC ports of Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War, so being able to update their controllers on their computers will save them the frustration of finding a console to plug it in and do so.

