PS5 game sale: Save on 80+ titles including Hogwarts Legacy

Aaron Mamiit
By
PlayStation 5 owners who are looking for PS5 game deals to expand their library should turn their attention to Best Buy, which has slashed the prices of more than 80 titles for the console. The discounts cover PS5 games of all genres, so there’s going to be something in this sale for all types of gamers. We’ve rounded up our favorites, but it’s highly recommended that you check out all the offers. You’ll need to hurry up with your decision on what to buy though, as these bargains aren’t going to last forever.

What to buy in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale

Best Buy’s sale of PlayStation 5 games is headlined by a $20 discount on , which brings its price down to $50 from $70. If you’ve always wanted to become a students at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter universe, you shouldn’t miss this open-world action RPG. On the other hand, if you’re a Star Wars fan, then you may want to get , also for $50 instead of $70 for $20 in savings, as it continues the story of Cal Kestis following the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Among the dozens of PlayStation 5 games in Best Buy’s sale, the cheapest titles are , a golf simulator, and , a cinematic adventure where your choices shape the outcome of the story. Both are available for just $10 after $10 discounts on their original prices of $20. However, if you’re after PS5 exclusives, these offers may catch your attention: for $21 instead of $40 for $19 in savings, for $32 instead of $70 for $38 in savings, for $44 instead of $70 for $26 in savings, and for $85 instead of $100 for $15 in savings.

Best Buy’s PS5 game sale is a great source for discounts if you want to add more titles to your PlayStation 5 library, but you’ll have to act fast because there’s a chance that the deal that you’re eyeing today may no longer be available tomorrow. If you see an offer that you like, you should add it to your cart and check out as quick as possible to make sure that you’re able to get the game for cheaper than usual.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
