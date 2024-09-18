There are some fantastic PS5 game deals going on right now at Amazon. It’s all part of Amazon celebrating its Prime Big Deal Days sales event a little early. While the big day isn’t until October, Amazon has cut the price on many different games early. That includes popular titles like Elden Ring and Dying Light 2, along with older favorites like Grand Theft Auto 5. If you’re keen to snag a new game for less, you can either hit the button below to see everything that Amazon has available or read on while we take you through our highlights.

What to buy in the Amazon PS5 game sale

Some of the best PS5 games feature in the Amazon PS5 game sale right now. One of the cheapest deals is for which is down to $20 from $40. Remember spending your younger days playing through the earlier Metal Gear games? This is your chance to do so all over again with some nicely remastered graphics. The bundle includes Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear (NES/FC version), and Snake’s Revenge so there’s a ton of choice here. There are also digital graphic novels and a digital soundtrack for my all-time favorite — Metal Gear Solid.

If you’re one of the few people left who have yet to play , this is your chance to do so for $26 instead of $40. The game offers new graphics modes compared to the original with 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, and HDR options. It allows you to explore the world of Los Santos in more style but ultimately, it’s the storyline and gripping action that will keep you hooked.

For something a little different, try which is $36 instead of $60. It’s a solidly dependable B-movie of a game so it’s the perfect price. You control RoboCop as he takes down criminals and attempts to uphold the law. Crucially, it actually captures the spirit of RoboCop well and I had a ton of fun playing it recently. There are some neat references for fans of the movies too.

If you want to explore an even bigger open world, try which is $40 instead of $60. It has a vast open world of a city engulfed in a new dark era, with some tremendous parkour and great 2-4 player co-op. Finally, there’s down to $50 from $60. The modest discount is still ideal for one of the best games in recent years with our Elden Ring review going in-depth as to why you need it in your life.

These are just some of the PS5 games on sale right now at Amazon with many others enjoying everything from modest discounts to much chunkier price cuts. Take a look for yourself by tapping the button below and stock up on some great new games for less.