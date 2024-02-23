 Skip to main content
More than 60 PS5 games just had their prices slashed — from $16

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
Sony

Best Buy just slashed the prices of dozens of PlayStation 5 games — you wouldn’t want to miss these discounts if you’re looking for your next title to play, or if you just want to keep adding games to your collection. However, similar to most PS5 deals, we don’t expect these offers to last long. If you see a PS5 game that you like among the ones we’ve highlighted below, or by browsing through all the available bargains yourself, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction immediately if you want to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual.

What to buy in Best Buy’s PS5 games sale

Leon and Ashley in the Resident Evil 4 remake.
Capcom

The cheapest PlayStation 5 games in Best Buy’s sale are a pair of racing titles — go street racing in Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All, which is from $30 after a $14 discount, or engage in motorsports in Grid Legends, which is also with the same savings. There are many other popular titles that have gone cheap — pull off heists in Grand Theft Auto V for after a $20 discount on its original price of $40, explore a futuristic world as a cat in Stray for for savings of $11 on its sticker price of $40, and fight through hordes of zombies in Resident Evil 4 with a from $50 for $18 in savings.

If you love stealth action, check out where the genre began with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, for a from $60 for savings of $20. Meanwhile, for those who love crawling through dungeons and gathering loot, there’s no better game for it than the hack-and-slash RPG Diablo IV, which is following a $17 discount on its sticker price of $70.

With more than 60 discounted titles in Best Buy’s PS5 games sale, there’s surely something that will interest every type of gamer. However, there’s a catch — we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers, so you should go ahead with your purchases as soon as you can. Once you miss out on these savings, there’s no telling when you’ll get another chance at them.

