The PlayStation 5 Pro will launch in less than two months, and although it’s not as technologically advanced as some hoped, it can still benefit many games. Many titles this generation have launched with shoddy performance on the PS5. Other games would also see a boon from making their already gorgeous visuals look even better with features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). So far, we’ve only gotten the names of 14 games that have confirmed PS5 Pro support, but there are several other games I’d love to see running on Sony’s new console hardware. These five games, in particular, could truly benefit from being enhanced for the PS5 Pro.

Black Myth: Wukong

The biggest video game of 2024 has been Black Myth: Wukong, a Chinese-developed action game inspired by Journey to the West. It has found massive success across both PC and PS5, but currently, PS5 is the inferior way to play it. A Digital Foundry breakdown highlighted how Black Myth: Wukong encounters frame rate consistency and latency issues when attempting to run at 60 frames per second in performance mode on PS5. Having a stable frame rate and minimal input latency are musts for action games, so the fact that Black Myth: Wukong is struggling to have both on PS5 is telling as to why we need a mid-gen console refresh. If the PS5 Pro can make the game much more stable in performance mode, it can ride the coattails of gaming’s biggest 2024 gaming breakout to great success.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from Respawn Entertainment and EA was a fantastic game, but technical issues marred its launch across both PC and console. Many of those problems have since been sorted out, but this action-adventure title could still use a PS5 Pro boost. Mark Cerny used Survivor to show off ray tracing on the base PS5 model during the PS5 Pro’s reveal, but a PS5 Pro update for the game has not been confirmed. Considering that Respawn Entertainment got it working on PS4 and Xbox One and that it was present in the PS5 Pro’s reveal presentation, support for Survivor seems inevitable. Once it does, there’s a very good chance that the PS5 Pro will become the best way to experience one of the greatest Star Wars video games ever.

Cyberpunk 2077

At this point, Cyberpunk 2077 is infamous for how poorly it performed across all platforms at launch. CD Projekt Red spent years fixing the game, culminating with the critically acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion and a game that runs much better on the PS5 in 2024 than it did on PS4 in 2020. If CD Projekt Red wants to truly close the book on Cyberpunk 2077, a PS5 Pro update that makes the game run well in fidelity mode could make for a great sendoff as the company moves on to the next Witcher. Up to this point, PC has always been the best way to play Cyberpunk 2077. An amazing PS5 Pro update for the RPG could change that.

Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is yet another example of an excellent action game that struggled to run well on consoles when it was released. Clearly, optimization on consoles has been a major issue for game developers in this generation as we’ve often had to wait for many post-launch patches to drop before a game feels stable enough to play on PS5. These are the best kinds of games to use if you’re trying to prove a point about how the added power of the PS5 Pro helps. It’s ultimately up to developers like CI Games to go through with PS5 Pro updates for their games, but I hope Sony allows more developers to come forward and show off their PS5 Pro-enhanced games soon.

Stellar Blade

While the other games on this list had performance issues at release, Stellar Blade didn’t. It was a solid, if flawed, PS5-exclusive action video game. It looked gorgeous, too, so I was shocked to see Sony not using it as an example of a PS5 Pro-enhanced game right out of the gate. Hopefully, it’s just a matter of time until we see this game in action. In fidelity mode, I’d love for this action game to hit 60 frames per second so the action is smoother. On top of that, I want to see what PSSR can do to enhance the details in Stellar Blade’s already stunning background environments even further. Sony needs all of its published games to support PS5 Pro to prove that this is an upgrade we should care about, so I think Stellar Blade getting PS5 Pro enhancements is a must.