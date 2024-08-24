 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

PS5 Pro: everything we know so far

By
A PS5 DualSense controller.
Photo by Benedict Calano on Unsplash

Rumors are running rampant about a supposed PlayStation 5 Pro, or PS5 Pro for short. Just like we got a mid-generation upgrade with the PS4 Pro  during the last console cycle, many people are expecting PlayStation to release an incrementally more powerful machine to bridge the gap between the launch unit and an eventual PlayStation 6. Leaks have been coming out from some fairly credible sources, with a lot of juicy and very specific details about what a hypothetical PS5 Pro could look like. As credible as these sources may be, we do still need to take everything we see with some skepticism until Sony officially confirms that this system even exists. Until then, here are all the rumors out there regarding the PS5 Pro.

Rumored release window

A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
Martin Katler / Unsplash

A constant release window that all leaks have pointed to is sometime in Fall of 2024. That’s right around the corner, probably in the September through November range, meaning we should be getting an official announcement on the console if that is indeed the plan. It appears that PS5 Pro dev kits are now in the hands of more developers, who have been asked that PS5 Pro-enhanced games be submitted for certification in August. These developments point toward a 2024 release.

Recommended Videos

Jeff Grubb went so far as to specifically say it would be released in September as well. The speculation is that Sony wants the console out in time for, or ahead of, the launch of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 to encourage sales for the best performance on what will no doubt be the biggest game of the year, if not the generation.

As we get closer to fall 2024 with no official word from Sony on the PS5 Pro, Tom Henderson has spoken out to clarify that all of the documentation he has seen has not implied any delays. He also claims developers are still working in secret with testing kits to have games ready to take advantage of the new hardware at launch.

Price

There have been no leaks about how much the PS5 Pro will cost, but it is safe to assume it will cost more than the current models. How much more? We speculate at least a $100 bump in price to $600 or more.

Specs

The inside of a ps5.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Here’s where we need to get technical for a second. The latest set of leaks from Moore’s Law is Dead, which was corroborated by IGN and Insider Gaming, list the PS5 Pro as having 67 teraflops of compute power compared to the base unit’s 10.28 teraflops. In terms of memory, we may be jumping from 448GBs to 576GBs and a 10% faster CPU speed.

Tom Henderson has reported that a big focus of the PS5 Pro’s new power will be in service of ray tracing and rendering speeds. Rendering speeds could see a substantial 45% speed increase, and the console may even be able to support 8K graphics. It is also highly suggested that a PS5 Pro would not force players to choose between any graphics or performance modes, but simply offer the best visuals at the highest framerates by default.

While not stated by any leakers, it is a widely accepted fact that, should this console be real, it will continue to run all existing PS5 games and won’t have any games exclusive to it. We may also see better PSVR2 performance, but that isn’t being as talked about as widely.

The Verge also claims to have obtained information about what is required for games to get an “enhanced” label for the PS5 Pro. Despite what many hoped, an improved frame rate is not required for the label. Instead, any game that either increases the target resolution that runs at a fixed resolution or game that raise the target resolution that runs at a variable resolution is eligible for the “enhanced” label. Another way to get the label is to enable ray tracing effects and no other improvements. Finally, a game that previously ran at 30 FPS but is boosted to 60, with no other changes, can also be eligible for the label. This leaves a lot of different avenues for developers to qualify for the “enhanced” label that gamers will need to pay attention to in order to know exactly what type of improvements there will be.

The latest report comes from Digital Foundry, which claims new information suggesting the PS5 Pro will have 33.5 teraflops compared to the base unit’s 10.23, which would be a  227% increase. However, because of a lot of technical things we don’t fully comprehend, not all of that power will actually be usable and it will end up being a roughly 45% boost to performance. It was also said that the L0 and L1 caches, which are responsible for GPU performance, will double from 16KB to 32KB and 129KB to 265KB. That means ray tracing will get a nice performance boost.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Nintendo Switch 2: everything we know so far
Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals

Rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 (or Switch Pro) have been circulating for years. Whispers of the next-gen Nintendo console first started when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was initially teased in 2019, gained steam when the Switch OLED launched in 2021, and are increasing now that the standard Switch has been out for seven years.

There's no doubt that the Nintendo Switch is a fantastic console -- it has a unique and impressive game library (with more upcoming games slated for this year), the number of features included with Nintendo Switch Online is constantly improving, and it's still our favorite portable console -- but it isn't without its flaws. There's enough room for improvement to warrant an entirely new console in the near future. Nintendo recently announced that we wouldn't see a Switch upgrade in the next fiscal year, meaning the absolute earliest we get a look at a new Nintendo console would be in late 2024.

Read more
Best gaming console deals: cheapest prices on PS5, Xbox S and X and Switch
father and son playing video games

If you've almost always been a PC gamer and are thinking of getting into console gaming, there are a lot of great deals you can take advantage of right now. That said, while there are certainly deals here and there that include Xbox Series S and X deals, PlayStation 5 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals, a lot of them are bundle deals or refurbished models. It seems there aren't a ton of great offers on the base console right now, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, considering the bundled deals are pretty good and something you may have wanted to snag at some point in the future, anyway. Either way, we've collected some of the best console deals we could find below to save you the hassle of searching.
Xbox Series S 1TB + 1TB Storage Expansion Card -- starting at $430, was $500

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful but cheaper option out of the newest generation Xbox line. When comparing the Xbox Series S versus the Xbox Series X, the Series S takes a hit in all the component categories. That means it's not quite as fast. But if you're not hung up on getting the optimal performance out of your system, you'll actually notice very few differences. The two biggest ones are the Series S's inability to play in 8K, and its lack of a disc drive. Most people don't even have 8K TVs, so that shouldn't be an issue. If you're alright with downloading all of your games straight to the console's memory (and you have a separate DVD or Blu-Ray player), the Series S will work fine. It's quite a bit smaller anyway, and easier to fit on a shelf.

Read more
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

PlayStation Plus has undergone several iterations and changes since its introduction. Originally, the service wasn't required for online play at all and rewarded subscribers with extra discounts and free monthly games. Once the PlayStation 4 generation began, it was required for online play, but still offered those same benefits.

Now, PS Plus is divided into three different tiers of subscriptions. The basic tier, PS Plus Essential, still gets three games per month added, while the Extra and Premium tiers will have a varying number of games added to their catalogs monthly. With hundreds of games already and more coming and going all the time, even the most dedicated gamer won't be able to play everything on offer. To help you get the most bang for your buck and so that no hidden gems fly under your radar, here are all the best games to play on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium right now.
Best PS Plus Essential games
As is usually the case, everyone with the lowest tier of PS Plus gets three games this month, two with PlayStation 5 versions and one with a PS4 version. Here's what you can play this month:

Read more