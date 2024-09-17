 Skip to main content
Don’t want a PS5 Pro? Grab the PS5 Slim 1TB manufacturer refurbished for $425

By
The slimmer PS5 console laying on its side.
Sony

By now, you’ve probably heard about the PS5 Pro, Sony’s newest update to its current generation console. Despite what upgrades it may or may not bring, it’s $700 and there are a lot of people that just don’t have that kind of cash lying around — me included. You can always trade in your old console somewhere for some credits toward the new one. But that only works if you already have a PS5 to trade in. You’ll be happy to know that Target is offering a deal right now on a PS5 Pro Slim 1TB model that’s been manufacturer-refurbished. Normally $450, you can grab it for $425 saving $25. If you have a Target Red Card you can save even more on top of that. Either way, it’s a great deal and a lot cheaper than a brand new PS5 Pro.

Why shop this manufacturer refurbished PS5 Slim 1TB deal at Target?

For starters, $700 is a lot of money to drop on an incremental console upgrade. Some believe it’s worth that price, and that may be true, but again, the biggest concern is whether or not you have that money to spend. If you don’t you can always go with an original model PS5, trade in your old console for credits, or, go with this deal from Target. It offers a manufacturer-refurbished PS5 Slim 1TB for $425, which is much, much cheaper than the Pro.

Sure, it’s manufacturer refurbished. But you should know that every refurbished console goes through a 65-point rigorous inspection and is restored to a like-new condition. It’s restored to “like-new” in both functional and cosmetic standards, meaning you’re not going to get one that’s scratched or nearly destroyed. It will be in full working condition with the power cord, supply cord, and a like-new controller. That’s just like if you bought one brand new.

The PS5 Slim offers up to 120 frames-per-second with 120Hz output at 4K resolutions in select games and with a compatible TV. The controller features PlayStation’s Haptic Feedback with adaptive triggers, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and some incredible game exclusives available only for PlayStation consoles. Even with many PlayStation games released for PC, there are still a few only available on console.

Nevertheless, this Target deal drops the price to $425, saving you $25. It’s only available for a limited time though and we’re not sure how long.

