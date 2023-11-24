The new revised model of the PlayStation 5 considered to be the ‘slim’ variant might only be two weeks old but it’s already featuring in the Black Friday deals. Currently, Walmart has the PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle for $499 so you save $61 off the regular price. That means you effectively get the game for free and score yourself the latest version of the PlayStation 5. Easily one of the best PS5 Black Friday deals around, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth your time.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle

The slimmer design of the PlayStation 5 instantly makes it even better. While it’s not exactly slim, it’s certainly sleeker than the previous chunky PlayStation 5. You still get the same speedy hardware too which means games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allows you to instantly fast travel with no loading times. Optimization is fantastic with all the best PS5 games looking exceptional.

The previous PlayStation 5 only offered a 825GB hard drive which meant only 667GB of it was actually available for games. Now, you get 1TB of internal storage with around 824GB of it being usable. It’s still a smart move to add on one of the best SSDs for PS5 at a later date, but this is a great starting point. There’s also the exceptional PlayStation 5 DualSense controller which has refined haptic feedback as well as offers adaptive triggers so you feel more in control of what you’re doing, whether that’s web-slinging or shooting at an enemy.

Talking of shooting, this bundle comes with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. While its reviews haven’t been as strong as past Call of Duty games due to a weak campaign, it still offers a great multiplayer experience, whether you’re playing regular multiplayer or Zombies. Fans of the franchise are sure to appreciate it.

The PlayStation 5 Slim with Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle is usually $560. Despite only being two weeks old, Walmart has cut the price of it by $61 so you now pay $499. A fantastic Black Friday deal, this is the ideal gift for the gamer in your life.

