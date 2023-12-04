 Skip to main content
The Spider-Man bundle of the new PS5 “Slim” is 11% off today

PS5 Slim with spider-man bundle and controller
Sony

Console gaming has essentially been dominated the past few years by either Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo, and while there were some issues with stock in the earlier years of this generation’s consoles, supplies have finally caught up to demand. So much so, in fact, that we’re even seeing some interesting deals on Sony’s latest PS5 Slim version, although they aren’t direct discounts. Instead, you can get the PS5 Slim and Spider-Man 2 bundle from Amazon for just $500, which essentially gives you the game for free. We actually saw a similar deal with , but this is the first time we’ve seen it for Spider-Man 2.

Why you should buy the PS5 Slim Spider-Man Bundle

Since the PS5 has been out for a while, Sony has finally released the PlayStation 5 Slim version, which sadly doesn’t have any performance updates, but it is quite a bit smaller, around 30% for both versions, which is actually quite significant. They also weigh a lot less, with the PS5 Disc version being 18% less weight or around seven pounds, which means it’s a bit easier to move around, which is important given how unwieldy it is. Also, both versions of the Slim get 1TB of storage, rather than the usual 825GB, which is only a 175GB increase, so nothing substantial, but it could store an extra two to three games, so it’s something.

As for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there isn’t a lot that needs to be said because it’s such an outstanding game all told. Combat has been upgraded and is a lot more fun, although probably the most significant change is the transversal mechanics that are a lot more fun than before, so the game is worth picking up for that alone. It also has an excellent story, and we don’t want to spoil anything for you, so if you enjoy narrative-driven games, then this is a solid option for that too.

Even though there isn’t a direct discount on the new PS5 Slim, getting a bundled game at the console’s base price means that you essentially get the game for free, which would otherwise be a $70 value, so it’s a great deal from Amazon. If you do end up grabbing this, be sure to check out some of these other PS5 Deals for accessories and games.

