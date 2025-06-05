PSA: Don’t fall for Nintendo Switch 2 horror story hoaxes this weekend

The Nintendo Switch 2 is out today and that’s a cause for celebration. Players who were able to score one will no doubt spend the day racing in Mario Kart World, testing out their Joy-con’s new tricks in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and testing out new features like GameChat. There’s bound to be a lot of excitement, but also plenty of complaints. You’re bound to see players sharing their issues with the system this weekend, which may leave you wondering if it’s worth waiting to buy one until the bugs are ironed out.

That would be a totally healthy response, but be warned: The fakers are coming. Take everything you see and hear this weekend with some healthy skepticism until the dust clears.

Every time a video game console launches, the internet fills up with hardware horror stories. Tales of bricked systems, broken parts, and more will no doubt dominate social media in the days following a console launch. Those might even be accompanied by a convincing video that shows a console looking like it’s about to explode. Often times, these videos are complete fabrications built to sow chaos.

Who can forget the videos of the Nintendo Switch blaring out loud sounds as static overtook the display? Better yet, who remembers the image of a burning Xbox Series X, with thick smoke billowing from its top vents? The latter was quickly debunked as users figured out that the bad actor behind it achieved that effect by sticking a vape pen in the console. You are bound to see some similar videos olf the Nintendo Switch 2 going around in the next few days that look to prey on the gullible. Don’t fall for it.

Why would someone do that? Because we live in an attention economy. Social media incentivizes users to post sensationalized content that will rack up engagement. It has always been a problem on the internet, but it could be much worse this console cycle. X, for instance, now actively encourages engagement bait posts through its blue checkmark monetization scheme. The person who makes the most terrifying Switch 2 disaster video could stand to make money doing it.

This is also the first video game console launching in our current AI dystopia, where it’s easier than ever to create a fake video and fool anyone who doesn’t look over it with a close eye. That problem could also be magnified by faulty tools like Google’s AI Overview, which has a history of presenting false information from websites like Reddit and YouTube as fact. If you Google “How much are Nintendo Switch 2 games?” you’ll likely be greeted by an AI Overview claiming that physical games cost $90, repeating an incorrect claim popularized on Reddit that has since been debunked. If YouTube fills up with engagement bait videos lying about broken Switch 2 features, there’s a good chance that Google will parrot indefinitely.

All of this is to say two things. One, we are currently living in a misinformation nightmare that is being made worse every day by big tech companies who embolden bad actors. Two, be wary of any Switch 2 horror stories you hear over the next few days. If we find any legitimate bugs with the Switch 2, a real human being who has rigorously vetted the information will let you know on this website. Don’t let the grifters make a sucker out of you.