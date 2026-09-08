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Pusheen is getting its first game with Pusheen’s Place on Apple Arcade

Pusheen’s first official video game arrives on Apple Arcade alongside four more October additions

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Pusheen the Cat has been everywhere from plush toys to stickers, but the internet-famous cat has somehow never had an official video game. That changes on October 1, when Pusheen’s Place arrives exclusively on Apple Arcade.

The game headlines Apple Arcade’s October update alongside River City Survivors, Terraria+, Touchgrind BMX 2+, and 4 Pics 1 Word+. As usual for Apple Arcade releases, the games will be available without ads or in-app purchases.

What exactly is Pusheen’s Place?

Pusheen’s Place is very much a cozy game. More than 100 cats can be collected, including familiar characters such as Pusheenicorn and Pancake Pusheen.

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Players can also build and decorate rooms, craft items, and spend time with their collection. Smaller mini-games are scattered throughout the experience too, with Snack Stack, Parfait Pop, and Batch Match among the options.

Pusheen’s Place joins an already sizeable collection of cozy games on Apple Arcade, which includes Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and Cozy Caravan.

Terraria is also joining Apple Arcade

Terraria+ is probably the most recognizable returning game in the October lineup. Up to eight people can play together through Game Center or local Wi-Fi, and there are more than 20 biomes to explore. The Arcade release also includes the Bigger & Boulder 1.4.5 update, which features crossover content from Dead Cells and Palworld.

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River City Survivors is the only other completely new game in the batch. The survivors-like action game throws players against waves of zombies and has more than 20 playable characters, including Kunio and Riki. Up to two companions can also be recruited for each run.

Touchgrind BMX 2+ and 4 Pics 1 Word+ round out the October additions. The former is a BMX stunt game built around two-finger controls, while the latter brings the long-running picture puzzle game to Arcade.

All five games arrive on October 1. Apple Arcade currently costs $6.99 per month in the U.S. and supports Family Sharing for up to six people.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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