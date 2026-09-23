Qualcomm wants your Android phone to become a PC gaming machine

If you have ever tried running PC games on your Android phone, you know it’s a hit-or-miss affair. Some games run fine, some stutter, and many refuse to launch at all. That could soon change, as Qualcomm is reportedly getting serious about PC game emulation on Android.

In a hands-on video of Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, tech YouTuber Geekerwan revealed that a friend at Qualcomm shared some exciting news. The company is finally paying attention to game emulation and is working on official GPU drivers to support it.

What’s changing for PC gaming on Android?

Until now, Android users who wanted to play PC games mostly relied on Turnip, a set of community-developed drivers for Qualcomm’s Adreno GPUs. They do an admirable job, but a community project can only achieve so much without official support.

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Now, Qualcomm is stepping in to build its own drivers, and the early results look promising. In Geekerwan’s tests on a Qualcomm engineering unit, demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Myth: Wukong ran smoothly in DirectX 12 mode.

Qualcomm also plans to try bringing DirectX 12 support directly to Android. Since many modern PC games are built on DirectX 12, native support could help them run even more efficiently, which could mean better performance and improved compatibility.

The new GPU is also getting smarter. For the first time, Qualcomm has added a dedicated AI core to its GPU called the Adreno Matrix Core. Alongside it comes Adreno Neural Fusion, a feature for AI upscaling and frame generation. In testing, it pushed Genshin Impact from 60 to 120 fps with barely any noticeable lag.

What does this mean for Android gamers?

Keep in mind that these tests were run on an engineering unit, so retail phones may perform differently. That said, if Qualcomm follows through on its plans, flagship Android phones could become genuinely capable PC gaming machines. Imagine playing Cyberpunk 2077 on your commute without a gaming PC or a cloud subscription in sight. I’m excited, and if you are a mobile gamer, you should be too.