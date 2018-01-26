New $60 edition of ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ replaces cheaper version on consoles

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has been a runaway multiplayer hit for Ubisoft, but if you haven’t bought a copy of the game yet on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you won’t want to wait too much longer. With the launch of the game’s new “Year 3” content comes the introduction of a new $60 “Advanced Edition” that’s replacing the standard edition of the game.

The Advanced Edition of the game comes with everything included in the standard edition, including all modes and maps, but also offers 600 Rainbow Six credits and 10 “Outbreak Collection Packs” for the new zombie-focused content. This sounds like a win-win for new players, but it’s priced $20 higher than the standard edition at GameStop right now. Of course, you won’t get all the new goodies with the standard edition.

The Outbreak event, which doesn’t appear to have a concrete starting date yet, will run for four weeks and features a three-player cooperative mode that focuses on a “mysterious threat” that involves a quarantine. Though Tom Clancy’s The Division prided itself on not including zombies, it appears that Rainbow Six Siege has no such concerns.

Exclusive hazmat cosmetic items will be available during the event, which can be found in the Outbreak Packs included with the Advanced Edition. Additional items can be purchased for 300 Rainbow Six credits. All players who log in during the event will receive an additional four items — if you bought the Advanced Edition, you’ll receive 14 in total. As with the new Battle Crates in Ghost Recon Wildlands, the Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak Packs will not contain any duplicate items. There will be 50 in total to acquire, including outfits, weapon skins, and headgear.

On PC, you still have the option of purchasing the “starter edition” of Rainbow Six Siege for just $15, and it includes access to all maps and modes, as well as 600 credits, but the time to unlock new operators is increased compared to the other versions of the game. A $90 “Gold Edition” is also available, containing the Advanced Edition and a Year 3 pass, which offers early access to operators, exclusive uniforms, renown boost, and discounts in the store. If you want to jump in with both feet, the $130 “Complete Edition” includes all content in the Gold Edition and unlocks your Year 1 and Year 2 operators in advance.

Rainbow Six Siege is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.