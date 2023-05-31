 Skip to main content
Razer’s best gaming chair is $100 off for a limited time

Serious gamers will want to purchase a top-of-the-line gaming chair so that they will stay comfortable no matter how long their sessions last. Here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Razer Enki Pro gaming chair for $899, after Razer’s $100 discount on its original price of $999. It’s arguably among the best gaming chairs not just from the brand, but across all your options in the market right now, so you’ll want to take advantage of the fact that it’s 10% off while the bargain is still online.

Why you should buy the Razer Enki Pro gaming chair

Razer, which is known for high-quality gaming hardware and accessories like the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse, knocks it out of the park with the Razer Enki Pro. If you’ve been sitting on an uncomfortable chair or a basic gaming chair while you’re playing the best games of all time, your investment to upgrade to the Razer Enki Pro will definitely be worth it because of the extreme comfort that it will provide. First and foremost, it’s wrapped with plush, soft touch Alcantara material plus smooth leatherette on the outer edges, for a premium feel that won’t easily succumb to daily wear and tear. The gaming chair also comes with a dual-density cushioned backrest and a magnetic memory foam head cushion for solid support.

The Razer Enki Pro features a built-in lumbar arch that will place you in the correct posture to avoid pain and discomfort when sitting for several hours at a time, in addition to a mechanism that enables weight-adjusted tilting without the need to make manual changes on your part, though there’s an easy-access dial if you want to set a precise angle of recline. You can also make adjustments to the gaming chair’s armrests, backrest, and seat base as necessary until you find the perfect settings.

When it comes to gaming chairs, it will be tough to find a better choice than the Razer Enki Pro, especially with the $100 price cut from Razer that brings it down to $899 from $999. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left until the discount is taken offline though, so if you’re already looking forward to getting the Razer Enki Pro for cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

