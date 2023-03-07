 Skip to main content
Razer’s Iskur XL gaming chair just got a big price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.

Whether you’re playing video games on a console or PC, it’s highly recommended that you sit on a proper gaming chair so that you’d stay comfortable throughout your gaming session. The good ones don’t come cheap, but you can currently get the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair from Amazon for $470 following a 22% discount on its original price of $600. That’s $130 in savings that you can spend on accessories and video games, but you need to finalize the purchase now to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the offer.

Why you should buy the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair

Razer, a gamer-focused brand that’s popular whenever there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals, also offers a wide array of accessories and peripherals. The Razer Iskur XL gaming chair is one of its most popular products, with an average rating of 4.4 starts out of 5 stars on Amazon. Keeping it in the running as one of the best gaming chairs is its fully adjustable lumbar support system that matches your spine for absolute comfort, even if you play for several hours at a time. Additionally, the high-density foam cushions can mold to provide the necessary support according to your body shape.

The Razer Iskur XL gaming chair is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather, which is more durable than the standard PU leather that’s found in other gaming chairs to withstand daily wear and tear. You can adjust the height and angle of the armrests — and you can even move them forward and backward — as you search for their perfect position for you, and with its steel-reinforced frame and sturdy wheelbase, the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair can support weights of up to 400 lbs.

If you’re on the hunt for gaming chair deals, here’s an offer from Amazon that you shouldn’t miss — the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair at 22% off, slashing its sticker price of $600 by $130. You’ll only have to pay $470, which is a steal considering all the benefits that you’ll get from it. You shouldn’t waste time though, as the price of the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair may return to normal at any moment.

