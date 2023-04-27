Whether you’re a gamer who’s often playing for several hours at a time, or you’re always working on your computer, it’s best to protect your back with something like the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair. It’s currently available in a tempting offer from Razer that brings its price down to $539, following a 10% discount on its original price of $599 for $60 in savings. We’re not sure when this deal ends though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as possible as it could go offline at any moment.

Why you should buy the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair

The Razer Iskur XL is a spacious and ergonomic gaming chair that’s designed to keep you in perfect posture through an enhanced lumbar support system that can accommodate even taller people. Instead of the lumbar pillows that you can find in some of the best gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur XL is equipped with a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that closely aligns to your spine for maximum comfort. It also comes with a memory foam head cushion that follows the shape of your head to provide the right amount of support.

For durability in addition to comfort, the Razer Iskur XL is wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather, which is tougher than the standard PU leather that you can find on most gaming chairs. On the seat are high-density foam cushions that also provide support and comfort as they mold according to your body shape, while the fully customizable armrests can be adjusted in practically any direction until you find the perfect position. The Razer Iskur XL may have been designed with gamers in mind, but it’s also certainly capable of functioning like the best office chairs while you work from home.

After buying from gaming PC deals or desktop computer deals, you should also purchase the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair for your health and comfort. You’ll want to do so right now, as it’s currently available from Razer for $539 due to a $60 discount on its sticker price of $599. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow though, so buy the Razer Iskur XL gaming chair immediately so that you don’t miss out on this 10% price cut.

