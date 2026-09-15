Razer’s Kraken V4 X Sensa wants to add haptics to your gaming audio

Razer has decided that hearing an explosion isn’t quite enough anymore. The company has launched the Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics, a new wired gaming headset that adds physical vibrations to the audio experience. Essentially, when something suitably dramatic happens in a game, the headset can make the player feel it as well as hear it.

The big trick here is Sensa HD Haptics, Razer’s haptic technology that converts compatible game audio into physical feedback. Explosions, gunshots, engines, and other low-frequency sounds can translate into vibrations through the headset, adding another layer of immersion without requiring a fancy gaming chair with an unnecessarily aggressive subwoofer.

It’s still a Kraken, just with a little more violence

Underneath the rumbling is a fairly familiar Kraken setup. The headset uses 40mm Razer TriForce drivers and supports THX Spatial Audio for virtual surround sound, while a detachable HyperClear Cardioid microphone handles voice chat. It connects through USB, making it a straightforward plug-and-play option for PC and compatible consoles.

Razer is also leaning into comfort, with memory foam ear cushions wrapped in breathable fabric and a lightweight design aimed at longer gaming sessions. The headset is compatible with Razer’s software ecosystem, allowing users to customise audio and haptic behaviour through Razer Synapse.

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The interesting bit is that the V4 X Sensa isn’t trying to replace the company’s premium wireless headset. Instead, it brings some of the Kraken V4 Pro’s more unusual technology to a simpler wired format. And that’s where the positioning gets interesting.

How does it compare with Razer’s other gaming headsets?

The Kraken V4 Pro Wireless remains the more feature-heavy option, with wireless connectivity, a higher-end feature set, and a more premium positioning. The V4 X Sensa sacrifices some of that flexibility for a wired connection and a lower barrier to entry, while retaining the headline haptic feature.

The Kraken V4 X is essentially the simpler sibling without the Sensa haptics, making the new model the obvious choice for gamers who specifically want physical feedback. Meanwhile, the BlackShark V3 is more focused on competitive gaming, with its lightweight design, wireless options, and esports-oriented audio tuning.

In practical terms, the V4 X Sensa sits somewhere between traditional Kraken immersion and BlackShark-style simplicity: less about shaving milliseconds off a competitive match, and more about making every explosion feel like it has personally taken offence at the player’s existence. And that could be the appeal.

Haptics aren’t going to magically make a game better, but when implemented well, they add another sensory layer that conventional gaming headsets simply can’t provide.

Razer is now bringing that idea to a wired Kraken, and for gamers who want their audio to hit a little harder, the V4 X Sensa could be an interesting middle ground.