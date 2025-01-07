Razer will soon let you stream your PC game library to your phone

Razer unveiled a new streaming feature for mobile devices, PC Remote Play, which is out today. Available via a free update to the Razer Nexus app, the feature will allow players to easily stream their PC library to mobile devices.

The news came as part of Razer’s CES 2025 lineup, which featured several gaming announcements. The list of newly revealed products and concepts includes the Handheld Dock Chroma and an AI-esports coach, Project Ava.

The pitch for PC Remote Play is simple: Players will be able to access their PC library (including Steam) through the Nexus app. From there, they can stream games onto any device that’s compatible with the app, whether that’s a phone, tablet, or another PC. Players will get a full-screen experience, with no black bars on the side of the display, if they used a “device optimizing mode” that turns the user’s PC screen off as opposed to a standard mirroring mode.

When it comes to stream quality, Razer says that PC Remote Play offers “no compromises” on quality or speed, but few details are given beyond that. What we do know is that the streams will take advantage of devices with 120Hz displays. As is always the case with gaming tech like this, the quality of your stream will depend on your internet connection.

You’ll get the most out of it if you’re using the Razer’s Kishi Ultra. Released in 2024, the Kishi Ultra is a souped-up version of Razer’s popular mobile controller. It works with both Android and iOS devices, and is compatible with tablets up to 8 inches in size, as well as phones. The $150 accessory features RGB lighting, Razer Sensa HD haptics, and extra bumpers. The controller’s haptics will be compatible with streamed games, but only on Android devices.

PC Remote Play is available in the Razer Nexus app starting today.