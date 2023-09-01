This Razer 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is a steal at 50% off

If you’re looking for monitor deals to pair with your gaming desktop, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Raptor 27, especially now that you can get it from Razer for just $400 after a 50% discount on its original price of $800. It’s not going to stay this cheap for a long time, so gamers who don’t want to miss out on this chance at $400 in savings should stop what they’re doing and complete the transaction for this 27-inch gaming monitor as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor

The Razer Raptor 27 is the brand’s first attempt at a standalone display, and it doesn’t disappoint. It challenges the best monitors with a comprehensive list of gaming-focused features, including QHD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium to prevent stuttering and screen tearing. The monitor’s 27-inch screen falls right in the middle of the recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches in our computer monitor buying guide, and it offers a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time for smooth and uninterrupted gameplay that will immerse you in the best PC games. The Razer Raptor 27 is also the first gaming monitor to receive THX certification, which will ensure the quality of its sharpness, colors, and panel performance.

Another important detail about the Razer Raptor 27 is its gorgeous and functional design. The thin bezels that frame the screen will keep you glued to it, while the wide aluminum base and stand offers built-in cable management. When you raise the monitor to its highest point, it can flip back at a 90-degree angle so you can easily access its ports. The Razer Raptor 27 also comes with green cables that run from the ports down the back, and held in place by removable magnetic slats, so they will never get tangled up.

After an investment in gaming PC deals, you should have an eye on upgrading your display to something like the Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor to maximize your machine’s capabilities. It’s a more tempting option right now because it’s 50% off from Razer, which brings its price down to $400 from $800. If you don’t want the $400 in savings to slip through your fingers, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible, because we’re not sure if this amazing offer will still be available tomorrow.

