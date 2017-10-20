Create spiffy video game streams using the new Razer webcam and mic

Why it matters to you Video and audio quality make all the difference for streamers. The new Razer webcam and mic offer a big head start.

For upcoming video game streamers, competing with seasoned players is an uphill battle. In order to separate from other beginners, the biggest advantage is high-quality video and audio. In order to nurture budding streamers, Razer revealed two new additions to its Razer Broadcaster product line. With the Kiyo webcam and the Seiren X microphone, gamers can create a professional-level stream.

When it comes to watching streams, people like to see the player’s reactions. To show every detail, the Kiyo desktop camera features an adjustable ring light. Without additional accessories, streamers get high image quality with improved lighting. Lighting changes in any environment due to weather and time change. Kiyo’s 12 levels of brightness help maintain the ideal look no matter the conditions.

As many gamers would agree, video framerate is important. At 720p, the Kiyo webcam outputs at 60 frames per second and users can increase the resolution up to 1080p at the cost of lowering the framerate to 30 fps. Additionally, fast and accurate autofocus will make sure that streamers stand out from their backgrounds. Out of the box, the Razer Kiyo comes compatible with popular streaming software including Open Broadcaster Software and XSplit.

Great visuals mean nothing when the audio sounds like mud. The Seiren X mic is a professional-grade USB condenser microphone with a built-in shock mount. This protects the stream from picking up accidental knocks and bumps when things get exciting. It also uses a super cardioid pickup pattern to record sound at a tighter and more precise angle. This reduces background noise like noisy pets or the television downstairs.

To ensure ease of use while maintaining important features, Razer used input from both professional and grassroots video game streamers around the world.

“Streaming has become an integral part of the gaming community,” Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said in a statement. “We took a hard look at what streamers really needed, and engineered products to support those specific use cases. The result are products that produce professional-quality streams while remaining accessible to beginner users.”

Both the Razer Kiro webcam and the Razer Seiren X are available through Razer’s website for $100 each.