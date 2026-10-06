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Razer’s $200 Xbox controller promises drift-resistant thumbsticks, but there’s a catch

Fancy new sticks, familiar price, and an Xbox catch.

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Gun, Weapon, Electronics
Razer

Two hundred dollars unlocks a lot of controller options these days. The real question is whether it buys better thumbsticks.

Razer’s new Wolverine V4 Pro, a wireless controller for Xbox and PC, makes its case with capacitive sensors that it says resist drift. It also includes a stack of pro-level extras, but the asking price might catch you off guard.

Meet the new Razer Wolverine V4 Pro, now with capacitive thumbsticks for greater precision: https://t.co/RanVjkOwQf

Designed for control and customization, its four removable mouse-click back buttons and dual-claw grip macro bumpers let you fine-tune your playstyle to nail… pic.twitter.com/48vtiVHMcf

— R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) October 6, 2026

What are capacitive thumbsticks, exactly?

They’re a similar take on the Hall effect and TMR sensors already in pricey pads but with a slightly different approach: contactless, so nothing physically scrapes. Razer’s version, paired with a 16-bit converter, can track about 3,000 steps of stick movement while still resisting magnetic interference. 

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Having tested plenty of pro pads, I remain skeptical you’ll notice it, since TMR sticks are already quite fast. Here’s the catch for Xbox owners, though. 

Polling rate, which is basically how often the controller reports your inputs, tops out at 250 Hz on the console. It’s Xbox that imposes this limit. So, the headline 8,000 Hz polling rate is a PC-only perk.

Electronics, Person, Video Gaming
Razer

How does it stack up against US rivals?

Beyond the sticks, you get four detachable back buttons with mouse-click switches, two claw-grip bumpers, and triggers you can flip between hair-trigger pulls and full-range throttle.

Price gets interesting. Razer is asking $199.99 for its Wolverine V4 Pro controller. Meanwhile, Microsoft lists the Elite Series 2 at $197.99, and that bundle includes a case and charging dock (something that the V4 Pro lacks entirely). 

In my opinion, that makes Razer’s value pitch slightly tougher. Otherwise, the V4 Pro looks like a solid alternative for those who prefer using high-end controllers to enjoy their favorite titles on Xbox or PC. 

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Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
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For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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